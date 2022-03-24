Molly-Mae reveals overhaul plans at £4million mansion - fans react

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague delighted fans on Tuesday when she revealed a home Instagram account, @mollymaison_, dedicated to her brand new £4million mansion – and now she's sent everyone wild again with her renovation plans.

The Pretty Little Thing Creative Director shared a photograph of her luxurious guest room which looked straight out of a catalogue, but then she revealed that she's ripping it out entirely for a walk-in wardrobe. The gorgeous green room features panelling, coving, custom shutters and a plush beige carpet. There's a hotel-worthy green velour bed, pendant lights hanging from the ceiling and a large Buddha painting.

The star wrote: "I can't explain how calm this guest bedroom makes me feel…. I'm really going to miss it as it's being turned into my dressing room very soon! The transformation is going to be huge, I'm so excited.

Molly-Mae will be ripping out this beautiful bedroom

"I’m 100% going to replicate this colour paint and the light fixtures in another bedroom as this room just has the most relaxed feel to it. PS- thank you so much for 800k my mind is absolutely blown."

The next slide also revealed another angle of the spacious room featuring marble floors and high-shine wardrobes. The final image was a design plan for Molly's new wardrobe. The dressing room has plenty of hanging space, shelving and drawers and there's also enough room for a large seating area in the centre of the room.

The Love Island star will have a walk-in wardrobe

We can't wait to see it come together, and nor can her fans, judging by the comments. "Absolutely love it, such a dream room, but we also know how much of a dream dressing room it'll be!!!" penned one and: "Hope you're going to vlog the whole transformation," said another.

Many fans quizzed Molly on the exact colour green in the spare room, declaring that it is a "dream" shade and they want it for their homes. We agree – it's gorgeous.

