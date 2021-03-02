Sophie Monk's $2.25million house with new fiancé has Love Island written all over it Love Island Australia host Sophie lives in New South Wales

Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk lives in New South Wales Australia with her new fiancé Joshua Gross. Their jaw-dropping $2.25million home with its immense outdoor pool has the same modern and luxurious vibe as the villa they use for the matchmaking show.

The vast residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms according to realestate.com, and as it is set on 8000sqm of land, which provides the star a lot of sought-after privacy.

The original real estate listing revealed it has a home theatre, large walk-in ward­robe and floor-to-ceiling bookshelf in the lounge.

As the face of Hello Fresh, it is no surprise that Sophie has an impressive kitchen space to cook her healthy meals, and the cooking area features a large marble-topped island, stainless steel pendant lights, and country style cupboards and bar stools.

The Love Island host has a flashy kitchen

Sophie's living space looks straight out of a catalogue with pristine grey carpet, cream walls and very modern furnishings. In a clip posted to her Instagram feed, fans could see the star's contemporary black sideboard with matching shelf, marble-clad table and unique underwater artwork.

Sophie's home is very modern throughout

Her minimalist modern décor continues into the bedroom where the Australian native has plain white walls, immaculate bedding, a grey headboard, and a simple black and white image above her bed. The vast windows are a real selling point, allowing the chic room to be flooded with light.

While partaking in a viral video trend, Sophie danced in a bikini by her pool, showing yet another glimpse of her luxury home, and in the reflection of the windows her massive swimming pool could be admired.

She showed off her bedroom when filming an Instagram video

The presenter also has another property on the Gold Coast, worth $1.1million, and it is reported by the Daily Mail that for $1,200-a-week you could rent Sophie's luxurious abode.

Sophie and Joshua announced their engagement earlier this year with super sweet posts to their respective Instagram pages.

