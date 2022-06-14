Kate Garraway's garden is her 'happy place' amid husband Derek's health struggles – full tour The Good Morning Britain star has transformed her outdoor space at her family home

Kate Garraway has revealed her garden is her "happy place" and said she has been using gardening as a way to calm herself down amid her husband Derek Draper's ongoing health struggles.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals fun day out after sharing heartbreaking update on Derek

The Good Morning Britain star shared a video of her garden in an insightful Instagram post at the weekend, and said she felt better after spending time weeding and planting as a distraction from everything that has been going on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway revealed a look inside her garden, which she calls her 'happy place'

"So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently - hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted & very fretful. As you know my garden is my #happyplace so came out for some #calm and to get stuck in to some weeding & planting," Kate explained, adding: "The flowers are blooming, fruits growing, leaves dancing in the breeze."

GALLERY: Kate Garraway's London home is a retreat for husband Derek

Kate's garden certainly looks like a great spot to switch off and relax; the 55-year-old has transformed the space over the past two years, and it is filled with colourful flowers, home-grown fruit and greenery.

Kate has planted a medicinal garden at her home

Earlier this year, Kate revealed she had even planted a medicinal garden within her outdoor space, during an appearance on ITV's Love Your Garden. The mum-of-two has added three separate plant beds featuring plants designed to improve her family's health and wellbeing, including some that can be used to make tea, medicinal plants including those filled with antioxidants, and an aromatherapy bed.

"If you look past the initial beauty of the plants, it can give you so much more. I haven't quite proved you can grow yourself well but I think I've definitely learnt you can grow yourself happier," Kate said.

The Good Morning Britain star opened up to HELLO! about how gardening has helped her

Kate's children, Darcey and Billy, have also discovered a love of gardening since their dad was first admitted to hospital, with the former I'm a Celebrity star previously telling HELLO! how they had planted a strawberry plant next to Derek's favourite chair, and used gardening as a means to open up about how they were feeling.

MORE: Kate Garraway gives HELLO! a tour of her garden

"While we plant and water, our feelings come out naturally and we talk about what's on our minds. This way is so much better than me asking bluntly: 'Are you worried about Dad?'" Kate shared.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.