Kate Garraway enjoys fun day out with son Bill after sharing heartbreaking update on husband Derek

Kate Garraway was spotted enjoying a fun day out with her son Bill, 12, on Sunday as they attended Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium.

The 55-year-old reshared a heartwarming video which saw the mother-son duo sitting in the stands ready to enjoy the exciting concert.

Kate was in high spirits in the clip and donned a fabulous floral summer dress which she matched with eccentric pink sunglasses, adorned with cream flowers.

The fun day came hours after the Good Morning Britain host shared a devastating update about her husband Derek, who has been suffering with an extreme case of Covid.



Kate is devastated

Taking to her Instagram feed on Sunday morning, Kate confessed: "So Derek has been in and out of hospital a lot recently - hopefully the wonderful health teams will help him improve but I woke up early feeling exhausted & very fretful.

"As you know my garden is my #happyplace so came out for some #calm and to get stuck into some weeding & planting. It’s been ages since have been able to & I really missed it but nature hasn’t me.

"The flowers are blooming, fruits growing, leaves dancing in the breeze. I am sure there’s a message in there somewhere for how life finds a way, and I certainly feel better for being in amongst it.

"Now to get my hands dirty & get stuck in! #happysundayeveryone and hope you find some joy!"

Fans flocked to share their well-wishes for the mother-of-two. One fan replied: "Beautiful garden sending lots of love and hugs Kate, always thinking of you and your amazing family."

Kate and Derek's home has been adapted since his illness

One second wrote: "Aw so sad to hear about Derek being in and out of hospital. It must be such a worry for you all. Often think about him and it's lovely seeing you on GMB with Ben - my 2 fav people.

"You are such a beautiful person inside and out. Hope Darcey and Billy are okay. Much love to you all from Norfolk."

A third wrote: "Sending love and hugs."

Derek caught Covid in March 2020 and has been unwell ever since, unable to fully regain mobility or his speech, with Kate adapting their home for her husband as he now needs 24-hour care.

