Kate Garraway reveals medicinal garden grown to aid her husband Derek's recovery The Good Morning Britain star has turned to gardening as a "kind of therapy"

Kate Garraway revealed the garden she has grown to support her husband Derek Draper's recovery in a "very emotional" appearance on ITV's Love Your Garden with Alan Titchmarsh on Tuesday evening.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals dramatic home renovations for husband Derek

The Good Morning Britain star shared the moment that her husband first saw the transformed space, with Derek seen smiling as she told him: "This is your part of the garden."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway talks gardening

Kate has revealed that gardening has been therapeutic for her in the past two years since Derek was hospitalised with COVID-19. The former political adviser spent 12 months in hospital before being allowed to return home, but he still has a number of long-term health issues and requires specialist care.

Now the 54-year-old has found new ways to support his recovery with a special area of the garden filled with plants to improve the family's health and wellbeing.

Kate Garraway has created a medicinal garden for her husband Derek

Speaking about the idea on Love Your Garden, Kate said: "I love the idea that there's plants that look good, smell good and do good. I hope it works."

GALLERY: Kate Garraway's London home is a retreat for husband Derek

The garden features three different plant beds – one for plants that can be used to make tea, one with medicinal plants including those filled with antioxidants, and a third that is a separate aromatherapy bed.

The Good Morning Britain star shared the emotional moment on Love Your Garden

"If you look past the initial beauty of the plants, it can give you so much more. I haven't quite proved you can grow yourself well but I think I've definitely learnt you can grow yourself happier," Kate said.

Sharing the idea behind the garden on Instagram on Tuesday, the mum-of-two told her followers: "It started out as a kind of therapy - gardening & nature helped distract me when life felt on the edge and then, thanks to the team @loveyourgarden, I took it a step further & turned our garden into a beautiful factory for physical healing too.

MORE: Kate Garraway gives HELLO! a tour of her garden

"They even helped me carry Derek outside so he could see the fruits of our labour too - a very emotional moment."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.