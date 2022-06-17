Prince Harry and Meghan replicated Frogmore Cottage decor at Montecito home – details The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have homes in Windsor and California

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have traded their Windsor cottage for a much larger £11million home in Montecito, but there are still some similarities between their two homes.

Prince Harry and Meghan have incorporated industrial-style decor into both of their properties, which is known to be a preferred style of Meghan’s.

In Frogmore Cottage the interior design came courtesy of Soho House designer Vicky Charles, who has also counted the Beckhams and George and Amal Clooney among her former clients.

Cast-iron radiators, ragroll walls and black metal garden furniture tie in with their couple’s chosen aesthetic, as recently seen in photos shared from Lilibet’s first birthday party.

Fans got a glimpse inside Frogmore Cottage when Harry and Meghan celebrated Lilibet's birthday

Meanwhile, both properties also feature vegetable gardens for the couple to grow their own fresh produce. They are likely to be able to grow much more at the garden of their Santa Barbara home, which has expansive outdoor space for the family, spanning 7.38 acres.

At their US home they also have a chicken coop, full of hens they rescued from a farm, and with a sign reading 'Archie's Chick Inn', in honour of their son.

Harry and Meghan have industrial-style decor in both of their homes

According to the original real estate listings, the garden is a haven for their two children, Archie and Lilibet as there is a huge adventure playground. It is complete with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall.

Meanwhile, there is also an incredible outdoor swimming pool surrounded by sun loungers, where Harry and Meghan can take advantage of the Californian climate.

Prince Harry and Meghan recently returned to Frogmore Cottage with Archie and Lilibet for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. While Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been living in the cottage in the family's absence, they are now dividing their time between Nottingham Cottage and Portugal for Jack's work, and the Sussexes have recently renewed their lease, suggesting they plan to spend more time there in the near future.

