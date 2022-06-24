Billie Eilish's secret $2.3million home belonged to Leona Lewis - details The Bad Guy singer bought the property when she was only 17

She may still be a teenager, but Billie Eilish has already bought her first home – and it belonged to a former X Factor winner.

The 19-year-old, who is set to be the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner, secretly invested in a $2.3million horse ranch when she was just 17 years old, and while the sale remained secret for some time, Billie revealed the news in her single NDA, which features on her second album, Happier Than Ever.

"I bought a secret house when I was 17, haven't had a party since I got the keys," the lyrics of the song claim.

The house in question belonged to Leona Lewis, and features a 2,100-square-foot ranch house, along with a separate guesthouse and a horse-keeper's apartment, a paddock and goat pen. It is a dream home for Billie, who previously said that horses and equestrian riding are two of her "favourite things in the world", as it also has four stables, a tack room, arena and feed room for horses.

The property was bought by Leona back in 2013, and she carried out extensive renovation work, including remodelling the swimming pool and updating the kitchen. Inside, the main house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, set on a single floor.

Billie Eilish has previously said she still lives at home with her parents

Photos shared by Dirt.com show its hardwood floors throughout, and foldaway glass doors from the living room and bedrooms so Billie can enjoy indoor/outdoor living.

It is not known whether Billie intends to live at the home or whether she bought it as an investment. The singer has previously said that she still lives at home with her parents, despite her global success and amassing a net worth of $53million, according to Forbes.

The two-bedroom home Billie grew up in is worth an estimated $800,000, and her brother Finneas has revealed that their parents slept on a futon in the living room so their children could each have their own bedroom. The property is even where Billie recorded much of her debut album, as Finneas set up a makeshift recording studio in his bedroom.

