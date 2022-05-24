Billie Eilish opens up about 'exhausting' syndrome she's had since she was 11 The condition impacts Billie's life every day

Billie Eilish opened up about how Tourette's impacts her life during a new interview with David Letterman.

The singer told the iconic talk show host that she was diagnosed when she was 11 after experiencing small tics such as exaggerated blinking or opening her mouth widely.

WATCH: Billie Eilish talks about how people react to her tics

"I have no idea what causes it, tics are so weird," Billie told David before explaining that her tics are constant. "I wiggle my ear back and forth, I raise my eyebrow and I click my jaw and flex my arms, and these are things you'd never notice if you're just having a conversation with me, but for me, they're very exhausting."

The Grammy-winner went on to share that she is often offended by the way people react to her Tourette's, saying: "The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I'm trying to be funny… and I'm always left incredibly offended by that," she said.

Billie also said that she "really loves" talking about her experience with Tourette's syndrome. "It's very, very interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it," she explained. "I don't get it."

Billie Eilish said her Tourette's tics impact her life every day

Billie, who is headlining Glastonbury next month said she doesn't experience tics so much when she's on stage.

According to the NHS website, tics may be less noticeable during activities involving a high level of concentration – such as performing.

Billie Eilish doesn't experience tics when she's on stage

The NHS also says there's no cure for Tourette's syndrome, but treatment can help manage symptoms. While Billie said her symptoms are constant, tics can increase during times of stress or anxiety.

