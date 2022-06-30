Wimbledon pros' incredible houses revealed – Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and more

Wimbledon is back and already serving up some surprises for fans, with the likes of Andy Murray, Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu all crashing out of the tournament and going home much earlier than they would have liked.

However, they have the most beautiful homes to return to. While Serena lives in Miami, Andy has a stunning family home in Surrey, and their tennis rivals have lavish properties of their own too. Read on for a glimpse inside the Wimbledon pros' homes…

Serena Williams

Serena Williams lives in Miami with her husband Alexis Ohanian, and their three-year-old daughter, Olympia. They have completely overhauled their new property in Florida with the help of her sister Venus and her interior design company, V Starr.

The epic house has its own pool and incredible interiors but one thing that might surprise you, though, is that Serena waived a tennis court, explaining to Architectural Digest that she "wanted to separate home from work".

"When you have our job, you never get time to relax," she added. "So it's good for me to be able to sit still and not do anything."

The plush abode also has its very own karaoke room! The space is "disguised as a bookshelf" and comes complete with a stage. Other decoration includes a bold neon sign reading Serenade.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic lives in Marbella along with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. The tennis pro made the big move to Marbella after living in Monte Carlo for 15 years because his own brother introduced him to the town.

The family spent the coronavirus pandemic locked down at the property and then in December 2020 the decision was made that they would permanently reside there.

The huge Marbella mansion is reported to cost €10million (£8.5million) and it boasts nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a games room and, of course, a tennis court. The family also has an on-site spa for full relaxation.

They clearly have a penchant for vibrant artwork as there is a large abstract piece hanging on the wall in the dining room and there is a large animal statue splattered in paint.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal lives in Spain and while he often kept his home under wraps, the star gave fans a look inside his home office during the coronavirus pandemic. It's decorated with white walls and has a white desk with a modern white and silver table lamp.

Heather Watson

While she spends much of her time travelling around the world competing in different tennis tournaments, Heather Watson occasionally shares glimpses at her life away from the court on Instagram, including this peek inside what appears to be her bedroom, with a trunk-style bedside table topped with framed photos and a decorative lamp.

Andy Murray

Andy and his wife Kim and four children live in a £5million Surrey mansion, but are planning to move into a new five-bedroom property with a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court, which is currently under construction. Sat on a 28-acre estate, it will also have a courtyard-style garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars.

Fans got a glimpse inside Kim and Andy's open-plan kitchen and dining room when he celebrated his birthday. His Instagram photo showed their white glossy cabinets with dark wooden surround, breakfast bar with fruit bowl on top, and wooden dining table that is lined by metal dining chairs.

The star's gorgeous dining area is just as chic, with wooden table and panoramic windows - the perfect place to enjoy Champagne!

Grigor Dimitrov

Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov shared a look inside his home at Christmas, when he put the finishing touches to his tree. The home appears to have an open plan layout with a wrap-around balcony and incredible city views.

