The real reason Meghan Markle's friend Serena Williams isn't at Wimbledon this year

The Duchess of Sussex's close friend and tennis star Serena Williams turned down an invite to watch Wimbledon

Serena Williams, 41, may now be retired from tennis, but she's even turned down an invite to attend Wimbledon as a spectator – and here's why.

The close friend of the Duchess of Sussex has been unable to come to the annual event this year, due to being pregnant with her second baby.

All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton confirmed that Serena had declined the invite by saying: "We invited Serena similarly this year but as you´ll know she´s pregnant so understandably could't travel. We of course wish her lots of luck with the remainder of her pregnancy and we hope maybe we might see her next year."

Speaking to the BBC, her sister Venus responded to a question if her sister will make a surprise appearance. " No, she's desperate to be here but not this week. Serena walking away from the sport was a huge moment in sports and now she gets to grow the family, which is a huge priority in life too. I am so happy that she is getting to do that."

© Getty Images Proud parents Serena and Alexis with their daughter Olympia

Serena is pregnant with her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian. The Reddit founder Alexis has even revealed how their five-year-old Olympia reacted to the news of becoming a big sister, and it's safe to say she was thrilled.

"Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister – she's been asking & praying for this for a minute. #MetGala," he tweeted.

© Clive Brunskill The tennis pro retired in 2022

Serena's pregnancy is no surprise as the tennis player has been vocal about wanting to expand her family. And we can't wait to see the new arrival, who is coming later this year.

Serena and Alexis married in November 2017 in New Orleans. Their marriage ceremony was held at the Contemporary Art Centre in the Louisiana city, and was attended by their family and friends, and the couple had a large party after.

© Photo: Getty Images Meghan and Serena are close pals

Celebrity guests present at the nuptials included Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria.

While Serena may have bowed out of a Wimbledon appearance this year, other famous faces have graced the famous Wimbledon courts to watch the action up-close. Princess Kate even made an appearance, sporting a mint green blazer which gave off major Princess Diana vibes.

© Visionhaus Kate attended the second day of Wimbledon

Among the best-dressed attendees on day one was the ever-stylish British tennis player Emma Raducanu.

Mollie King impressed us, wearing a Gabriela Heart ivory Luz midi dress made from textured wool crepe with a black trim, paired with a vintage Chanel tennis themed bag.

© Getty Mollie King looked so stylish

Meanwhile, Jessica Alba looked effortlessly chic in a minimalistic linen waistcoat and matching trousers.