Serena Williams' privacy concern revealed as she shares home makeover - watch

Serena Williams' jaw-dropping mansion has just got even better with a floral injection! The tennis ace has shared that her husband Alexis Ohanian has filled her home with red rose bouquets for their wedding anniversary.

READ: Serena Williams' engagement ring cost 200x the average price - see photos

Sharing a range of clips online, Serena wrote: "Thank you @alexisohanian." The videos showed multiple displays dotted around her open plan living space, all in various vessels, however the star was careful to cover up something in her home with a strategically placed love heart emoji.

Often celebrities do this with family photos or their children's faces for privacy reasons.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena Williams' home gets romantic a makeover

"They are everywhere I look," Serena could be heard saying as she panned around the room. With one bouquet on her dining table, one on the kitchen counter and a collection of three displays on a sideboard in the lounge.

As well as bunches of flowers, Serena was gifted a red rose love heart creation to mark the extra special occasion.

Serena had her mansion bespokely designed

The couple married in a sentimental Disney-themed wedding on 16 November 2017. They chose the date as it's close to their heart. Speaking to HELLO!, Serena explained their wedding date on 16 November was deliberately chosen to pay tribute to the groom's late mother who passed away nine years prior.

SEE: Serena Williams gives glimpse inside impressive backyard at incredible $6.8 million home

RELATED: Serena Williams' fans compare home to 'museum' in video tour

"It is her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding. Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she’s still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day."

Serena married her husband in 2017

Serena, Alexis, and their daughter Olympia reside together in Miami, and their home is pretty spectacular.

Serena asked sister Venus' interior design firm V Starr to assist her in creating her dream, minimalist home and revealed that her husband actually had no input in the design process. "We had just met," Serena told Architectural Digest of Alexis. "And I wasn’t going to be like, 'Hey, let's do this together.' That would have been really weird for him."

The star's modern house has a hidden karaoke room, a trophy room, an infinity pool and a stunning wine cellar "the size of a small NYC apartment," but surprisingly there is no tennis court on site as she explained she "wanted to separate home from work".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.