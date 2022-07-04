Geri Horner's unseen family shrine inside private home will melt your heart The former Spice Girls star has a beautiful residence

Geri Horner opened the doors to her family mansion to Rylan Clark, and during the visit she revealed a very personal tribute inside her pristine dining room.

In a picture shared to both Rylan and her own Instagram Stories, Geri's sideboard filled with family photographs could be admired.

Geri and Rylan were crouching next to Geri's son Monty as he was playing, and one of their pet dogs got in on the photo action too.

Behind them a traditional looking dresser was in full view and the top of it is covered in an array of family snaps all in mismatched frames.

Geri has lots of family photos on display

Each image marks a special occasion that clearly Geri holds dear – and we love that they are all on display for any visitors to the property to see.

Above the collection of personal pictures hangs a huge painting, and fans of Geri's will know that she loves to hang artwork all around her home, including a farmyard painting in the kitchen as well as a rather divisive polar bear painting.

The singer shares her stunning home in Banbury, Oxfordshire with husband Christian Horner and her children Bluebell and Monty. Olivia, Christian's daughter with ex-partner Beverley Allen, also spends time at the family home.

The family live a wholesome life

During a chat with Luxury London in 2019, F1 star Christian, 47, described their country property as "the perfect home to relax in." He added: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

Geri often shares pictures of herself and her family out enjoying nature, including caring for the many animals they house on site.

As well as animals, the outdoor space boasts an enormous greenhouse and various vegetable patches, perfect for Geri to pick to use in home cooked meals. Delicious!

