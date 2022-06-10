Geri Horner set for major £30k house change with colossal structure The former singer lives in the countryside

Geri Horner (née Geri Halliwell) and her husband Christian Horner own two beautiful countryside homes – and their Banbury one is set to get an amazing £30,000 addition – a spectacular glasshouse.

According to the Daily Mail, the Spice Girls star submitted plans to the council to tear down her old greenhouse and replace it with a 36ft structure. After these hopes were dashed with a firm rejection, Geri revised the plans to include a 29ft one instead and the couple are awaiting the green light.

If all goes ahead, Geri's jaw-dropping glasshouse would be home to beautiful botanicals and would even have plenty of space for hosting.

Geri's rural pad provides an idyllic countryside life for the couple and their children, and they have a farm and vegetable patches on site. The star also houses horses on the property, one of her passions after singing.

Geri's dreamy home has wonderful grounds

Animals are clearly a big part of family life, the couple own three miniature donkeys, called Betsy, Bobby and Nelly and one of their pet chickens is even called Ginger!

The star already has one very regal feature at her vast estate, an orangery that overlooks her stunning grounds. Fans became obsessed with Geri’s orangery when she shared a yoga video from the space on Instagram. Filled with plants and a luxurious grey Chesterfield sofa, it’s the perfect place for the family to relax as well as a beautiful setting for a workout.

The family have lots of animals on their farm

During an interview with Luxury London in 2019, Christian said: "Restoring the farm has been my hobby – the way I put racing out of my mind. The main house is finished but now the barns are being converted. We’re currently putting the finishing touches to an indoor swimming pool."

The couple also have a place in Hertfordshire which is closer for work commitments in London.

