See Sharon Osbourne's gothic living room at $12m home with husband Ozzy The Talk star lives in LA

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have a jaw-dropping mansion in Los Angeles and in a throwback photo shared by Sharon on Tuesday, their epic living room shrine was showcased.

The couple, who are celebrating 40 years of marriage this year, were captured on camera standing in front of a decadent fireplace – and it's truly stunning.

WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's wild love story

The wood-clad room is filled with luxury accessories including a gold mirror, pillar candles in candelabras and a large gold sculpture of Jesus.

The family bookcase could be observed in the corner of the room, filled with an array of books including on history. At the other side of the frame, a dark velvet sofa could be seen, adding to the gothic yet glamorous look of their room.

Sharon and Ozzy have a statement lounge

The same photoshoot also included a snap taken in the couple's bedroom, as shared on the photographer's Instagram feed. Ozzy looked delighted as he revealed an ottoman at the end of the marital bed filled to the brim with a variety of chocolates.

The hundreds of chocolate bars unsurprisingly garnered a reaction from fans with one writing: "Oh my! That’s paradise." What a secret snack stash!

Sharon and Ozzy don't live in their huge mansion alone though as they have 11 pets to share the space with. But with 9,000 square feet, their beloved animals have plenty of space to roam freely and the Spanish Colonial home has eight bedrooms as well as eight bathrooms.

Ozzy Osbourne has an epic snack drawer in his bedroom

Variety reports it was originally purchased by the couple for a whopping $12 million. According to the LA Times, the average LA house price is around $715,000 – making their abode 17 times more expensive than your average home.

Their palatial home is the perfect sanctuary for Ozzy to recover after his "life-altering" surgery.

The couple share their home with many dogs

Taking to Instagram last month, Ozzy thanked his fans for their kind words, writing: "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably."

He added: "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

