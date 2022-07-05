Amanda Holden's Cotswolds cottage is so chic in new video The star has a beautiful family home

Amanda Holden's private Cotswolds cottage is unbelievably stunning in a brand new video where the star embarks on the latest TikTok trend.

The Britain's Got Talent star was joined by good friend Lauren Silverman, who is the fiancée of Simon Cowell, Amanda's daughter Holly and Lauren's son Eric and they all aced the popular handstand challenge.

"Handstand challenge completed with the #laurensilverman #Eric and #HRH at the wkd!!!" wrote Amanda next to the video.

The four of them used an exposed brick wall in the living room to prop themselves up on and overhead the cottage's authentic wooden beams could be admired.

The star's country home is so stunning

There was plenty of space for the challenge and one fan even joked: "I don't have a wall big enough."

The corner of a chic cream sofa could be seen in the foreground of the shot, and on the wall a black and white artwork added to the stylish feel of the space.

As the camera panned around to capture the final moments of their upside-down poses, Amanda's chic Parquet floor could be admired, as well as the modern white kitchen in the next room.

Previously, the star has given fans a look inside her private bedroom at her Cotswolds pad – and it's as beautiful as you'd expect.

The family also have a Surrey mansion

Amanda and her husband Chris Hughes have painstakingly renovated since buying it in 2012 for £860,000.

It comes complete with half an acre of private land, and Amanda often enjoys weekends and holidays at the country retreat, and luckily for her fans, she has revealed several glimpses at the stylish interiors on social media.

The family also have a main residence in Surrey which boasts bold interiors and an expansive garden with a luxury garden room and a hot tub.

Amanda has previously revealed that it is important that their London property doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

