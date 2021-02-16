Sharon Osbourne shares glimpse of lavish hallway as she reveals incredible surprise from Ozzy The couple have been married since 1982

Sharon Osbourne was in for an incredible surprise on Valentine's Day.

The Talk co-host, 68, revealed all on her Instagram account on Monday, sharing a snapshot of husband Ozzy Osborne's grand romantic gesture.

The shows three huge love heart flower arrangements made entirely of red roses, which have been carefully set on a central table.

Fans were also given a glimpse of the couple's impressive hallway, which features beautiful stained wooden flooring, a round table with a marble top, an elaborate doorway and a striking round lighting feature.

Sharon and Ozzy live together in a lavish mansion in Hancock Park, Los Angeles. The home boasts 9,000 square feet, along with eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Sharon shared a snapshot of her incredible Valentine's Day bouquets from Ozzy

The mother-of-three's house has been a sanctuary for her in recent months following her battle with coronavirus, and she has shared a number of snapshots from inside the property in recent months.

Just recently, she posted a photo of herself relaxing on the sofa in her living room, which boasts incredible views of her huge garden.

The Talk star previously posted a picture from inside her living room

The spacious living area has an L-shaped pink sofa covered in blankets and patterned cushions, giving it a homely feel.

In the picture, Sharon was surrounded by her beloved pet dogs while she looked on her phone, and in the caption, she wrote: "This was Sunday – all day."

Sharon and Ozzy have been married since July 1982, and are parents to three children together: Aimee, 37, Kelly, 36, and 35-year-old Jack.

Sharon and Ozzy share three children together

While Kelly and Jack found fame thanks to the popularity of the family's hit reality show, The Osbournes, Aimee chose to shun the spotlight.

Just last month, Sharon opened up about her firstborn and shared her regrets. Speaking on The Talk, the former X Factor judge said: "I know my eldest girl, Aimee, left home at 16 and she couldn't live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane.

Aimee decided to leave home at 16

"She felt, too, that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her."

She added: "And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did."

