Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie lives in a showhome – and wow Wolfie lives with his mother Dara in Kensington

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are doting parents to baby Sienna, who was born in September 2021, but property developer Edoardo also has a son called Wolfie who he shares with his ex Dara Huang.

The six-year-old, whose full name is Christopher Mapelli Mozzi, lives in Kensington with his mother, not too far from the royals' family home at St James's Palace. As an architect and interiors expert, it comes as no surprise that Dara's London property is impeccably designed. Take a tour…

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson paints the carpet - see his mum's reaction

The living room

The living room is designed with a cream and brown colour scheme, including a linen cream sofa with a Hermes blanket, a cowhide rug, and an exposed cream bookshelf with a wooden ladder for accessing the highest points.

When Dara shared this photo she revealed that her "home desk" is situated in the hallway, but that she occasionally takes virtual calls from the living room, when she positions her laptop on the glass coffee table.

Another photo shared by Dara at Christmas time revealed an open fireplace which Dara had decorated with red stockings, and is framed with various wooden and stone ornaments. There is also a brown wooden armchair with a wicker seat.

Dara and Wolfie decorated their Christmas tree in line with the rest of the home, using gold, bronze and brown baubles, and gold ribbons.

The hallway

Dara and Wolfie's hallway is painted white, and has grey flooring. Dara previously posed for a photo in a full-length white mirror with a rococo style frame. The front door is also visible in the background, showing that it is a white design with three glass panels and an additional glass insert at the top.

The studio

Dara has her own private studio. In keeping with the rest of the home, it has been curated with a minimalist theme including white walls and exposed bookshelves, while furniture includes a large white desk.

The kitchen

Dara's kitchen is fitted with forest green minimalist cupboards, and an enormous grey marble waterfall island in the middle of the room, complete with a modern induction hob.

The bedroom

Dara modelled wedding guest outfits inside what appears to be the bedroom of her Kensington home. The room is decorated with white walls, cream carpets and a giant mirror where Dara took her selfies. A bed topped with white sheets and a blue blanket can be seen in the background, next to a dressing table positioned in front of the large windows.

