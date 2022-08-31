How Princess Beatrice will raise daughter Sienna just like the Cambridge children Prince Andrew's daughter is set to relocate

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have a 11-month-old daughter called Sienna and here's how she'll be brought up just like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children.

Prince Andrew's daughter will be relocating this summer from St James's Palace in London to the Cotswolds countryside, which mirrors the big move for Prince William and Duchess Kate.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson's London garden unveiled

It has been reported that Beatrice has purchased a £3.5million Cotswolds home which boasts six bedrooms and a separate outbuilding which is currently being converted into a guesthouse. Which means their daughter Sienna will be brought up with idyllic countryside surroundings.

Also seeking the quieter life in the countryside, The Cambridges are upping sticks and moving to Windsor, and they are going to live at Adelaide Cottage.

Beatrice is moving her family to the Cotswolds

The family have spent a growing amount of time at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, enjoying the simpler things in life and now they will get to immerse themselves fully in country life.

Their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been raised with a love for the great outdoors and it's been reported that their eldest George even helps by moving feed on the farm during the school holidays.

In 2020, during a visit to a dairy farm, William revealed: "We've been lambing with the children this week." He added: "Charlotte wasn't sure at first, but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors."

Adelaide Cottage is a four-bedroom property which is located on the 655-acre Windsor estate which means the family will be much closer to the Queen at Windsor Castle.

The Cambridges are moving too

The royals will also be much closer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home of Frogmore Cottage as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's mansion, Royal Lodge.

It is thought that the Cambridges will still retain their home at Kensington Palace for work purposes.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.