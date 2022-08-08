Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's surprising London garden revealed

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a six-year-old son, Wolfie, who live in London with his mother Dara Huang – and on Sunday she shared their surprising garden online.

The interior designer and mother-of-one took to Instagram Stories to share her sunny Sunday plans and that included a spot of relaxation in their garden – a shared space in the centre of London.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "I have a shared garden space in London. Makes a big difference."

Dara appeared to be sunbathing with a friend and her son Wolfie wasn't featured in the video, however, he often makes cheeky appearances on her social media.

Edoardo's son has shown off his passion for painting, once decorating a canvas and actually painting the carpet inside his mother's home.

Christopher 'Wolfie' made an apperance at the Queen's Jubilee

Their residence together is incredibly beautiful and has been designed to perfection by Dara. Their living space features grand high ceilings, traditional-style windows and it follows a very chic neutral colour scheme.

Two cream sofas sit on either side of the room with a cowhide rug in the middle underneath a transparent coffee table topped with books, candles and vases.

The focal point of the room is the large fireplace flanked by two exposed cream bookshelves with a wooden ladder for accessing the highest points of the shelves.

Dara has a beautiful home in London

The minimalist theme continues throughout the rest of her home, which features a private studio with exposed bookshelves and a large white desk, and a forest green kitchen with a grey marble waterfall island in the middle of the room.

Reports say that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are set to move out of London and are headed to the Cotswolds with their daughter Sienna. As Wolfie regularly visits his father and stepmother, we are sure he will get a taster of the countryside lifestyle too.

