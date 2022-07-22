The Queen unveils stunning garden makeover at beloved residence The Sandringham Estate is welcoming visitors to see the attraction through the summer

The Queen may have recently arrived in Balmoral for her annual summer break, but she could well be hoping to pay a visit to another of her beloved royal residences after a stunning garden makeover was unveiled.

An incredible display of 2,500 butterflies has been installed within the grounds of the Sandringham Estate for the summer, and photos shared on the estate's official Instagram account have showcased the finished result.

"The 'Butterfly Meadow' of 2,500 butterflies is now on display in the Gardens until 1 September," the post on Instagram Stories read, alongside a photo of the striking blue butterflies flying through the gardens.

The display is part of a collaboration with The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House and was planned to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations. It is designed to be a space to "stop, reflect and take a moment to remember loved ones and those close to us," and is sure to be popular with visitors to the gardens over the summer.

A butterfly meadow has been unveiled at Sandringham

Royal fans were treated to another glimpse inside the Sandringham House gardens on Thursday, with a post stating that there was a "bit of cool relief" after temperatures in the UK hit record highs on Tuesday.

The image shared alongside the message was of the property's stunning lake, surrounded by luscious shrubbery and trees.

The estate is made up of 600 acres

Sandringham Estate is made up of 600 acres, and it has both walking and cycling trails and there is also an impressive children's playpark. It features a rope swing, a teepee hideaway, a 14-metre long tube slide and a tree house.

The site is due to close to visitors between 23 and 31 July, but after that it will remain open until 13 October for the public to enjoy the house and gardens.

