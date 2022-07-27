Princess Eugenie's strict security at new UK home with husband Jack and baby August

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have reportedly relocated from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor to Nottingham Cottage within the Kensington Palace estate, along with their son August.

RELATED: The heartache behind Princess Eugenie's sudden family upheaval

The central London property has an array of very impressive security features, and these are also of benefit to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who reside at Apartment 1A which is also inside of Kensington Palace

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie's son August makes rare public appearance

Firstly, and perhaps most obviously, there are huge gates that restrict vehicles coming and going into the royal residence without the appropriate checks.

Eugenie now lives within Kensington Palace

There is also a team of trained security officers ensuring the palace is protected. The Historical Royal Palace's website has outlined the job specification for a member of the security team. The £26,000/per position includes diligent tasks such as keeping a log of daily events, CCTV watching and bag searching.

MORE: Prince William and Duchess Kate's unique décor at new home revealed

RELATED: Kate Middleton and sister Pippa's £1.88million flat they lived in for free

CCTV is another way the royal family ensure the premises are strictly monitored at all times, providing a safe environment for everyone.

While Prince William and Duchess Kate have a panic room and escape tunnel at their royal home with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it is unknown if the more modest residence of Nottingham Cottage would have such features.

The sweet property is positioned in a quiet corner of the estate and it's reported to have two bedrooms and reception rooms as well as a kitchen, bathroom and small garden.

The Cambridges lived inside the cottage when Prince George was young

Nottingham Cottage, or Nott Cott as it is affectionately known, was previously home to Prince Harry from 2013, and Meghan Markle moved into the home when the royal couple announced their engagement in 2017.

Even Prince William and Duchess Kate lived at the gorgeous cottage for a brief stint when Prince George was a newborn, and it was while they awaited key renovations at their home Apartment 1A.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.