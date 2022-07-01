How you could live next to Princess Eugenie The royal is relocating her family

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, along with their son August, are going to be relocating to Portugal this summer – and here's how you could live right by the royals…

The family are set to split their time between Portugal and London because Jack has taken a job role at Discovery Land Company with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development near the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

The plans are for 146 homes and 100 more rental residences in the form of cottages and villas, so you could bag yourself a permanent or temporary home right by the royals!

It is believed that Jack has been brought on board to head up the sales and marketing side of things for this very exclusive development prices for the sought-after homes will start from a staggering £3.6million.

Eugenie's new home is in an idyllic location

As for how the homes will look, the "architectural aesthetic reflects a modern interpretation of the regional style, with farmhouse influences and porches and rooftop terraces that encourage outdoor living," as referenced in their own company magazine.

Their official tag line is "easy luxury for simple living" and they express their desire to provide a "family-focused experience".

The views are of course one of the biggest selling points, located in an untouched area of Portugal, the scenic landscape is seriously beautiful.

The couple will be moving into Nottingham Cottage inside Kensington Palace

The location also makes an array of activities readily available including hiking and watersports. We're sure Eugenie, Jack and August will have the best time there!

After spending the past year living in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home, Frogmore Cottage, Eugenie and her family will move into Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

One of the smaller properties on the central London estate, it has two bedrooms and reception rooms as well as a kitchen, bathroom and small garden.

