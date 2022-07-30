Best reviewed hybrid mattresses: From Simba, Emma, Silentnight & more

Are you on the hunt for a new mattress? Mattresses are an investment, so it's important to find the right one that suits your needs and sleeping habits. Hybrid mattresses are growing in popularity thanks to their supportive and comfortable feel, which is why we're telling you everything you need to know, as well as rounding up the best on the market for a blissful sleep night after night.

What is a hybrid mattress?

A hybrid mattress is a multi-layered mattress, combining foam layers for comfort and spring layers for support.

What are the pros and cons of a hybrid mattress?

One of the biggest selling points of a hybrid mattress is that you get the best of both worlds in terms of comfort and support, thanks to the combination of foam and spring. However, the multi-layer design can mean some hybrid mattresses do not provide the highest standard of foam, so it's important to ensure that you're getting the most for your money in terms of quality.

What are the best hybrid mattress brands?

Emma, Simba, Dormeo Wellsleep and Eve are known as some of the best-selling mattress brands.

What are hybrid mattresses good for?

Hybrid mattresses are more supportive than other mattresses, so they’re ideal for comfortably holding heavy weight. They’re also great for all sleeping positions due to the foam cushioning and supportive coils, so they mould easily to your position.

How long do hybrid mattresses last for?

Hybrid mattresses are expected to last between seven and 10 years, although this will depend on how well the mattress is cared for.

Best hybrid mattresses 2022

Simba Hybrid Mattress

Simba is one of the best-selling mattress brands - and the thousands of glowing reviews on their Hybrid mattress speak for themselves. The five-layer original mattress features a titanium Aerocoil® comfort layer to minimise overheating, and it moulds to the contours of your body for a comfortable, supportive feel.

Simba Hybrid Mattress, was £999, now £599.40, Simba

The Simba hybrid mattress is currently 40% off in the sale, saving you a huge £400 on the double size. Don’t walk, run!

Emma Hybrid Mattress

When you think of affordable yet luxury mattresses, Emma is probably the brand that springs to mind (no pun intended). The mattress has individual foam layers to keep the spine aligned and distribute weight evenly. The layer of pocket springs applies pressure relief and enhances air circulation, so you can wake up feeling cool.

Hybrid Mattress, £809, Emma

Dormeo Octasmart Essentials Hybrid Mattress

If you’re looking for a cheaper hybrid mattress, the Dormeo Octasmart is an affordable option that doesn’t skimp on quality. There are two styles of foam to choose from, based on whether you prefer a firm or softer feel, both of which contain the individually wrapped pocket springs that respond to the shape of your body for maximum comfort.

Dormeo Octasmart Essentials Hybrid Mattress, was £399.99, now £279, Dormeo

OTTY Original Hybrid Mattress

Currently in the sale with up to £450 off, the award-winning Otty Hybrid mattress has been praised for its heat regulation, comfort and ability to improve sleep quality, as well as its ability to maximise spine alignment.

Original Hybrid Mattress, was £899.99, now £449.99, OTTY

Eve Premium Hybrid Mattress

Made with five layers of memory foam and 1,400 full-sized pocket springs, the luxurious Eve hybrid mattress is designed to provide 'cloud-like comfort'. It's received impressive reviews from shoppers, with one happy customer writing: " As soon as I laid on it, I was hooked, it is so unbelievably comfortable, I am sleeping better than I ever have!"

Premium Hybrid Mattress, £1,076, now £699, Eve

Silentnight Just Snug Memory Hybrid Mattress

Designed with a thousand zoned springs for enhanced spinal alignment, Silentnight’s hybrid mattress has a firmness of medium/ soft - and can be rolled up for easy transportation. One reviewer wrote: "I bought this mattress around a month ago. It's the perfect level of firmness and comfort for me and I've been sleeping so well with this mattress so far."

Just Snug Memory Hybrid Mattress, £419, Silentnight

