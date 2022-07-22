Phillip Schofield showcases unusual new addition at £2million bachelor pad

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Phillip Schofield has revealed a rare glimpse inside his £2million home as he unveiled an unexpected new addition to the property.

The This Morning star revealed he had received a new houseplant as a gift, which sits on a piece of volcanic rock creating a striking effect.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield gives rare glimpse inside Chiswick home

"Thank you SO much for my pressie @patchplants. I love my Schefflera on a lava rock. But he's very thirsty," Phillip captioned a photo posted on Instagram Stories.

Phillip has positioned the plant in the corner of a room in his home which features white metro tiles with contrasting dark grey grouting and a black framed print – most likely his bathroom.

Phillip revealed a new addition to his home

The air purifying plant costs £30 from Patch Plants, and is most commonly found in Taiwanese forests, but still survives well in medium light and a moist atmosphere with light watering.

The photo marked the second time in as many weeks that Phillip has revealed a glimpse inside his London home. Earlier in the month the 60-year-old shared a peek inside his home gym as he completed a work out during the heatwave.

Bali plant, £30, Patch Plants

Alongside the quick snap, which also revealed the 32 degree temperature, Phillip wrote: "A bit hot for this but a beach bod isn't going to happen on its own!!"

Phillip moved into his own home in Chiswick a few months after he came out in 2020. The property has modern décor and reportedly has an open-plan kitchen and three reception rooms, six bedrooms, a converted basement and a garden.

The property is ideally located for Phillip to spend time with famous friends including Holly Willoughby, who lives in Barnes, and Declan Donnelly, who also lives in Chiswick with his wife Ali Astall.

