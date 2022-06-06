This new sleep tools helps you find the perfect mattress – and it’s genius!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ever wondered what the perfect mattress is for you? We certainly have. If you’re in the market for a new mattress or want to upgrade, we’ve got just the tool to help you find the best mattress type for you and your needs. And it’s free to use!

SHOP: 21 best mattress in the UK with the best reviews

Silentnight has just launched the Sleepunique tool, a free to use online quiz that will help you determine which mattress type is going to give you the best night’s sleep – and stop any niggling back pain, restless night’s or having to constantly switch mattresses.

TAKE THE SLEEPUNIQUE QUIZ

According to Silentnight’s research, 7 out of 10 of us are sleeping on the wrong mattress. This not only affects the quality of your sleep, but your overall wellbeing too.

Your mattress could be to blame for back aches, body pain or not being able to sleep the whole night through. Silentnight’s intelligent algorithm uses your body measurements and sleeping habits to recommend your perfect mattress. It asks everything from your height to your dress size, your sleeping position and what you want your mattress to do.

RELATED: The best sleep supplements to try in 2022

READ: Meghan Markle's secrets to falling asleep faster

The tool offers mattress solutions for you to pick and choose from, including the best firmness rating for your sleep needs and comfort filling, along with a choice of products to meet your needs.

For me, a 5ft4 side sleeper who wants an undisturbed night’s sleep? I was recommended the medium/soft firm Silentnight Geltex Pocket 2000 Mattress, ideal for twisters and turners.

Geltex Pocket 2000 Mattress, from £629, Silentnight

It looks a great choice too, rated 4.8/5 stars. One reviewer said it’s “the best mattress we’ve ever had, so comfortable. We’ve always had memory foam, but thought we’d give the Geltex a go....best decision we’ve ever made” with another calling it a “beautiful and comfy” mattress.

MORE: I tried the Queen's sleep routine for a week - and this is what happened

One of Silentnight’s most popular mattresses is the Essentials Pocket 600 Mattress, with medium comfort and 600 zoned springs that offer support throughout the whole mattress – soothing away aches and pains.

Essentials Pocket 600 Mattress, from £169, Silentnight

One reviewer commented: “It is just so comfortable. A good night sleep at last.”

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.