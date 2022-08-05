Stacey Solomon reveals surprise honeymoon destination with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash could have had their pick of luxurious honeymoon destinations following their recent wedding, but she has revealed they are instead choosing to stay home at Pickle Cottage, in a move they have called their "homeymoon".

Sharing the surprising decision with her fans on Instagram on Thursday, Stacey posted a video of her sons climbing a tree in the garden of their Essex home, and explained the sweet reason they didn’t want to go away.

"Making the most of every second of the summer we have off with the pickles... This is our honeymoon," she wrote. "We are calling it a 'homeymoon' because we just wanted to spend it at home with all the kids all summer."

The newlywed concluded: "We're always one in one out and all over the place. So this time at home is just all we could have dreamed of."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are spending their honeymoon at home

Stacey and Joe’s low-key honeymoon at home follows their decision to tie the knot at their beautiful cottage too. The couple wed in front of their closest friends and family in the garden of the property, before hosting a beautiful outdoor wedding breakfast in their barn.

The Loose Women star has since revealed that while they are still blissfully in their wedding "bubble", they have been gradually getting their home back to normal, including taking down their wedding decorations and donating them to charity.

Stacey and Joe also tied the knot at their home, Pickle Cottage. © Chelsea White

Sharing another video of their reception area, Stacey said: "We have cleaned down all of the tables and chairs and they're ready to be donated.

"We wanted to spread the donations across different charities so if you know any refugees, organisations, or charities that need furniture, glassware and lanterns, etc, please share them with me and I'll get to as many as possible.

