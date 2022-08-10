Best mattresses for kids for a restful night’s sleep

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Getting a good night’s sleep is vital for anyone of any age, but especially children.

Children need a restful slumber to help them grow, and focus, which is why having a supportive and comfortable mattress is paramount.

Emma mattress, Simba, Swoon and John Lewis are some of the go-to shopping destinations when investing in a mattress.

There are a whole host of mattresses on the market, from spring to memory foam, and then a variety of sizes too; from cot bed to single and double-sized mattresses.

But even then there are varied measurements for a single bed, with some measuring 90 x 190cm for a single mattress, or 90 x 200 for a European single mattress.

When it comes to the softness of a mattress it depends on the individual. Some like a soft, or malleable mattress they can sink into after a full day of fun and activities, others may prefer something a little firmer.

Throw into the hypoallergenic styles or waterproof designs for those who are prone to little accidents, and it is unsurprising you may feel overwhelmed by the array of choices.

Regardless, it is essential your purchase is supportive for your little one, after all, they will be spending eight to 13 hours a day snoozing there, according to the Sleep Foundation. That's why we've rounded up the best mattresses for children to shop now.

What kind of mattress is best for kids?

There are a vast array of mattresses to shop for kids, with different variations of firmness.

When selecting a new mattress for your child it is important to take in a number of factors, including their personal preferences, budget and size.

According to Time4Sleep, children are better suited to medium-firm mattresses to encourage them to grow, while also providing necessary support too.

Best single mattress for kids

Simba

Simba is one of our go-to shopping destinations when it is time to invest in a new supportive mattress.

The Simba Hybrid Mattress has garnered over 85,000 reviews, which is pretty impressive to say the least, and comes in various sizes including a kids' size.

THE SIMBA Hybrid Mattress, £299.40 (Was £499), Simba

Emma

Emma may not have a specific mattress for kids, but children sleeping in a single bed will sleep soundly on an Emma mattress.

The brand prides itself on offering top-quality mattresses, with a medium firmness to support the sleeper’s posture and spinal alignment, while also providing necessary comfort during their slumber.

Emma Original Mattress, £249.50 (Was £499), Emma

Time4Sleep

Time4Sleep has a whole host of mattresses to shop, from single to double and king-size designs.

Similar to Emma Mattress, Time4Sleep does not offer a specific mattress for toddlers, but children in a single bed are in luck, and there are plenty of bestsellers to shop online.

Newark Sprung Mattress, £159, Time4Sleep

Swoon

Swoon offers a variety of mattresses for customers to shop, and one of its bestselling buys is the Lyndhurst 2000 single, which has 2,000 individual pocket springs for optimum support.

Not only does it offer the necessary support, but it is also made from soft wool, cashmere, silk, and a layer of cotton, which contours to your body, and is soft to the touch. So, no more sleepless nights.

Lyndhurst 2000 Single, £449 (Was 3599), Swoon

Dreams

Dreams has been a longstanding bedding brand for many years, but the Maitland Pocket Sprung Mattress, which has received an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars, is certainly one to have on your radar.

This creation comes in single to super king sizes, so you can invest in one for every member of the family.

Maitland Pocket Sprung Mattress, £239 (Was £549), Dreams

Argos

Argos currently has a sale on select mattresses, with up to 20% off, which could save you a small fortune.

Argos stocks a whole host of brands, and various designs, from single mattresses for kids, to anti-allergy, waterproof, spring and memory foam.

JAY-BE Open Coil Anti-Allergy Kids Single Mattress, £110, Argos

Silentnight

Silentnight is a brand that does exactly what it says on the tin. The mattresses are expertly designed to support the body, and provide the necessary airflow to help regulate the sleeper’s body temperature, with hypoallergenic designs for kids with allergies.

Silentnight has created mattresses for people of all ages, as well as little ones in their cots.

Safe Nights Luxury Pocket Cot Bed Mattress, £159, Silentnight

Best bunk bed mattresses for kids

John Lewis & Partners

John Lewis stocks a variety of brands, but one that has piqued our interest is the label’s own brand, little home.

Little home label is for young children, and includes mattresses, so those shopping for a coil spring mattress for your child are in luck. From water-resistant mattresses, to single fitting and bunk bed mattresses, it covers all bases.

little home at John Lewis 15cm Deep Open Spring Bunk Bed Mattress, £99, John Lewis

Wayfair

Wayfair is our go-to when shopping for home and garden buys.

The online retailer has a huge selection of beds and mattresses, including a mattress for bunk beds, which comes in single, small single, as well as a small double.

Healthy Growth Kids’ Sprung Bunk Mattress, £165, Wayfair

Best double mattress for kids

Dusk

Dusk has a whole range of bedding; from mattresses to bed linen and everything in between.

For those unsure of what to buy, the hybrid mattress is a no-brainer, as it provides the necessary comfort for your little one.

Cool Gel Foam 2,000 Pocket Sprung Hybrid Mattress, £449 (Was £499), Dusk

Happy Beds

Happy Beds has an overwhelming amount of mattresses to shop online, from single mattresses to double, and that is just for children, let alone adults.

Happy Bedd also offers cot mattresses and much more, all for super affordable prices.

Ethan Spring Mattress, £149.99 (Was £249.99), Happy Beds

Very

Very stocks a wide range of big brands, so you can shop mattresses, as well as pillows, bed frames, and bedding to complete your bedroom in one swoop.

From Silentnight to Airsprung and Jaybe, there is something for every shopper.

Silentnight Kids 600 Pocket Eco Breathable Mattress, £199 (Was £219), Very

