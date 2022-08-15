Refresh for fall and save up to 60% during Bed Bath & Beyond's Clearance Sale!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

School is almost back in session, which means it's a great time to start shopping for a new season. Until August 31, you can take advantage of Bed Bath & Beyond’s clearance sale and enjoy up to 60% off some absolute must-haves. To save you time and energy, we’ve picked out the best kitchen, bed and bath, and cleaning items available now. Save some serious money and give your home a refresh just in time for the fall season.

Bed and Bath

Coco 3-Piece Full/Queen Quilt Set, was $149.99 now $74.98, UGG

Add some modern flair to your bedroom with this sumptuous quilt set from UGG available in three trendy neutral tones. Comes with coordinating pillow covers.

2-inch Swirl Gel Memory Foam Twin XL Mattress Topper, was $179.99 now $125.99, Therapedic

Get your best night’s sleep every night with this mattress topper designed with Coolest Comfort technology to wick away moisture.

Cotton Bath Towel in Giraffe Print, was $11 now $3.49, Marmalade

For adding some pizzazz to your bathroom, this giraffe print bath towel will do the trick effortlessly. You can choose from a variety of fun patterns for these ultra-absorbent towels.

16.lb Medium Weighted Cooling Blanket, was $139.99 now $111.99, Therapedic

If you love weighted blankets, this cooling one from Therapedic will give you that comforting sensation while keeping you cool through the night.

Cleaning

2-Piece Compact Toilet Brush and Canister Set, was $17.99 now $12.59, OXO Good Grips

Tapered for easy deep cleaning, this top-rated toilet brush set will blend in with any bathroom decor.

Fuzzy Wuzzy Flip Flop Mop, was $14.99 now $5.99, Evriholder

Clean different surfaces with the innovative dual-sided pivoting head of this mop to pick up dust and pet hair and clean wet floors.

Kitchen

2 qt. Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Gold Lid Knob, was $40 now $19.99, Our Table

This chic Dutch oven will give your kitchen a sophisticated look and is perfect for the holidays. Whether you're cooking for one or ten, you'll always have a pot ready for the challenge.

Stainless Steel Cheese Knives (Set of 3), was $39.99 now $23.99, Artisanal Kitchen Supply

Take your charcuterie boards to the next level with these cheese knives perfect for slicing hard and soft cheeses, including parmesan and brie.

Hard-Anodized Nonstick 11-Piece Cookware Set, was $399.99 now $279.99, Calphalon Premier

Save over $100 on this Calphalon cookware set that will last you for years. It features longer-lasting nonstick performance and two fry pans, two saucepans, a saute pan, a stockpot and more.

Mesh Expandable Kitchen Drawer Tray Organizer, was $24.99 now $12.50, ORG

Keep utensils perfectly organized with this stylish mesh organizer that expands to fit your drawer.

