Today's Dylan Dreyer unveils stunning living room in new pregnancy snap

Today host Dylan Dreyer shared a new look inside her home in New York as she posted a new photo on her birthday.

The pregnant TV star and her husband Brian Fichera already share two young sons Calvin and Ollie, but they are preparing to welcome another baby – and their house is the perfect spot to raise a family.

To mark her 40th birthday, Dyan shared a photo of herself curled on the cream L-shaped sofa in their living room as she cuddled up to cream and grey fluffy cushions to support her blossoming bump.

Above the couch is a triptych of black and white sketches of the surrounding scenery, while a modern lamp and patterned rug finish off the decor.

"A few years ago we had big dreams of eating and drinking our way through Italy or wine country in California for my 40th. Instead I’m on the couch 6 months pregnant after binging on frosting propped up by a perfect amount of pillows watching tv with @fishlense.

"I wouldn’t change a thing!! Thanks all for the birthday wishes! You made my day that much more special!" she captioned the photo.

Many of her followers revealed they'd be delighted with her relaxing birthday set-up. "Sounds like a perfect birthday," wrote one fan, and a second penned: "The perfect 40th birthday gift."

Dylan has previously shown off more of the open-plan living, kitchen and dining area, which acts as a multifunctional space for work, rest and play.

The living room inside Dylan's New York home

One snap revealed her son Oliver standing in the middle of the living room surrounded by toys and books spread out on the floor.

Furniture had been moved around, including a miniature armchair belonging to Dylan's older son Calvin. In the caption, the TV star wrote: "It's just… so… messy. How can a one-year-old cause that much mess?"

Meanwhile, the kitchen features white marble worktops and white diamond-shaped backsplash panels, and there are three bedrooms elsewhere in the apartment.

