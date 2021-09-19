We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dylan Dreyer showed off a new part of her New York home over the weekend after she bought her son an incredible new rug for his bedroom.

The Today host, who is pregnant with her third child, shared a hilarious snap that we're sure many parents can relate to – her two sons Calvin, four, and Ollie, one, were wrestling on the new rug.

The circular design featured a grey background with the plants printed across it, and it sat on top of wooden floorboards. In the background, Dylan had decorated the room with blue walls, a single bed and a white storage unit.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer films the reality of living with two young boys

She wrote in the caption: "Just bought a new round rug…it immediately became a wrestling mat. Like literally within seconds of rolling it out #boys #cantwaitforonemore."

Dylan's followers quickly shared their own stories about their sons in the comments section, writing: "Boys can turn anything into a weapon!" and: "I had 5 boys this is what they do! Get ready with number 3!!"

The Today star shared a photo of her sons wrestling on her new rug

Others couldn't help but compliment her new rug, with one remarking: "Love the rug! And your boys!" and a second adding: "Where is this rug from? So cute!!!!!"

Planet rug, $315.99, Wayfair

In love with the meteorologist's new purchase? We've tracked down a similar version from Wayfair for $315.99, with the same grey and white colour scheme.

Dylan lives with her husband Brian Fichera and their two young sons, and she regularly delights fans by sharing glimpses inside their family life.

Calvin's bedroom inside their New York home

She previously showed off her son Calvin's "big boy" bedroom complete with a bunk bed, bookcase and cosy snug area. Their open-plan living area, meanwhile, features an L-shaped sofa and TV with a kitchen at one end and a play area for the children at the other.

The doting mother posted a picture of her son Oliver standing in the middle of the living room surrounded by toys and books spread out on the floor.

Furniture had been moved around, including a miniature armchair belonging to Calvin. Among the chaos, Dylan's pet dog was seen sleeping on the sofa, oblivious to everything. In the caption, the TV star wrote: "It's just… so… messy. How can a one-year-old cause that much mess?"

