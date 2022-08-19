Jenna Bush Hager's life-changing move could be delayed for surprising reason The Today show host is reportedly relocating

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry may have to delay their plans to relocate to Connecticut with their family, as their Manhattan apartment has not sold after three months on the market.

RELATED: Today Show hosts' plush homes: Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, more

The Today show host listed her four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in May for $5.375m, and while the luxurious property is undeniably stunning, it is still available for potential buyers via Sothebys International Realty.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenna Bush Hager's rise to fame

Jenna has lived in the modern home with her husband and their three children – Mila, Poppy and Hal – since 2015. They were the first residents of their modern apartment, which spans 2,545 square feet and has a spacious kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, five burner stove and a wide island that doubles up as a breakfast bar to seat four.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush talk growing up in the White House

The living and dining areas are flooded with light thanks to large south-facing windows, while the home also has a unique addition in the form of a secret passageway hidden in a full wall of built-in bookcases.

Jenna Bush Hager is reportedly planning to move to Connecticut

With luxurious bathrooms, custom closets and large bedrooms, the apartment has all the family could want. However, according to reports they may be swapping Manhattan for a move to Connecticut's Fairfield County, though they also own a home on Long Island's North Shore.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager celebrates 'dream' new role away from Today

Jenna has revealed several glimpses inside the home on social media, showcasing its open-plan kitchen and living area, and garden with outdoor pool.

The family also have a home in Long Island

The mother-of-three spent many years of her childhood living in the White House, and recently shared her favourite memories of the time in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, along with her twin sister Barbara.

"One thing that's really beautiful about the White House, many of the people who work there are life-long employees. So when Barbara and I first walked into the White House when we were seven-years-old, we met an incredible woman named Nancy who took us down to the flower shop, where all the flower arrangements are made," she explained.

Jenna added: "At that age we wanted to be crafters and she took us down and we made bouquets for our grandparents' bedside. And years later, Nancy did the flowers for my wedding. So I think that really speaks to this incredible relationship that we made with the people who worked there."

Read more HELLO! US stories here.