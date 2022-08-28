Inside Savannah Guthrie's incredible New York home life with her family The NBC star has an impressive property portfolio!

Savannah Guthrie has been enjoying the summer holidays with her young children, Vale and Charles, and as a result has been taking time off Today to spend quality time with her family.

The Today star has an impressive array of properties and has a rather unique living situation, as she splits her time between two main homes in Manhattan and Upstate New York.

Similar to her co-stars Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, who also have young families, Savannah spends the week in Manhattan to be near work, and the weekends and holidays at her second home.

VIDEO: Inside Savannah Guthrie's home life with her family

The mother-of-two has a beautiful apartment in Lower Manhattan, which she recently opened up about in The Home Edit: Feel Good Organizing magazine.

The TV anchor invited the publication into her apartment to help transform her kitchen. She was more than happy with the results too, telling them: "Every time I open a cabinet or drawer, I feel a flood of relief and joy."

The journalist's country home, meanwhile, is a stunning retreat for her young family to relax in and is where she has been spending the majority of the summer. It boasts a sprawling garden with an outdoor pool, which she has been making the most of during the warm evenings.

Savannah Guthrie and her young family split their time between two homes

The backyard also has a large wooden decking area and comfy-looking chairs and lots of plants, along with a hammock and large open spaces filled with trees.

The home also boasts several bedrooms and bathrooms plus an enormous kitchen featuring dark oak cupboards, a double range oven, and a wooden island lined with brown leather stools.

The TV star even has her own indoor gym, equipped with everything from a bench to a boxing bag.

Savannah lives with her husband Michael Feldman, a lawyer, and their young children Vale and Charles.

Savannah at home in her stylish living room

Savannah has been incredibly open about her parenting journey in the past, and revealed that her youngest child was their "medical miracle" after she went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him.

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine. "It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said. "But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

