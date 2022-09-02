The Queen left in the dark after major mishap at Windsor Castle Her Majesty's former royal footman has revealed all

The Queen was once left dining in the dark after one of her staff made a mistake while setting up the dining room at Windsor Castle, her former royal footman has revealed.

Speaking to Slingo, Steven Kaye, who worked for the Queen for three-and-a-half years, shared some of his most memorable experiences of living and working in the royal households, including the "bizarre" blunder.

"There was one occasion where the under-butler had forgotten to put candles out on the dining table. As it so happened, for some bizarre reason in the dining room at Windsor the lights were flickering on and off, so the Queen ordered that the lights be turned off and we'd just have candlelight - well, there were no candles," Steve explained.

"We were then running down to one of the pantries to find some candles and bring them up while the Queen was virtually sitting in the dark."

The Queen was left "sitting in the dark" when a butler forgot candles

However, the Queen's reaction to such errors is "usually OK" if it is an accident. "These sorts of things do happen quite a lot, with any job where there has to be perfection, there’s always going to be a lot of mistakes," the former royal footman said.

"But, as long as you correct those mistakes quickly, I don't think the Queen really minds. She doesn’t like sloppiness, so given that it's an accident and not deliberate, she's usually OK."

Her Majesty is "usually OK" when her staff make mistakes

The Queen is currently spending her annual summer break at Balmoral, and will even meet with Boris Johnson and the new Prime Minister at her Scottish residence on Tuesday.

Her Majesty has been staying at the estate since July, and according to Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle, she had some of her home "comforts" brought over from her Windsor residence for her stay.

A large removal van reportedly delivered items including an electric buggy and a special orthopaedic bed to ensure the Queen is as comfortable as possible.

