Pregnant Stacey Solomon shows off her baby bump in the chicest floral dress

Nailing maternity chic, Stacey Solomon just added another gorgeous frock to her wardrobe. Dressing her growing baby bump in a stunning pink and white midi dress, the Loose Women star practically glowed as she hosted Thursday's episode of the hit ITV show.

Stacey presented Thursday's episode of Loose Women

Returning to host the panel alongside Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson, Stacey completed her ensemble with the chicest white ankle boots and silver jewellery. Styling her fiery red hair in loose, voluminous curls, she opted for natural and dewy makeup, combining a smokey coral shadow with rosy blusher and a berry-kissed lipstick – stunning!

The TV star completed her outfit with white ankle boots

Want to recreate her look? While Stacey is yet to reveal her exact outfit details, we've found a similar version from Marks & Spencer.

Part of Nobody's Child's range, which also happens to be one of Stacey's favourite labels, this pastel midaxi features three-quarter length sleeves trimmed with frill cuffs as well as a fitted waist and a ruffled hem. Perfect for summer, it's priced at an affordable £39, but you better hurry – it's selling fast.

Nobody's Child Pink Floral Midi Dress, £39, Marks & Spencer

As for her shoes, we reckon Stacey is wearing this £35 pair from ASOS. Sleek and comfortable thanks to the elasticated inserts, they're made from faux matte leather and would look so glam with everything from dresses to jeans and a nice T-shirt.

White Ankle Boots, £35, ASOS

Since announcing her pregnancy in June, Stacey's maternity style has sparked a huge reaction from fans, with many eager to recreate her outfits. Debuting a gorgeous green look earlier this week, the presenter rocked a mint smock dress from one of her go-to brands, Mango, on Tuesday. Reduced to £19.99, in the sale, we're loving the plunging V-neckline and three-quarter length puffed sleeves.

Stacey and her fiancée, Joe Swash are currently awaiting the arrival of their daughter.

The little girl will be Stacey's fourth child - and her second with fiancé Joe Swash. The couple, who have been together since 2015, are already parents to two-year-old son Rex. Stacey is also a mother to Zachary, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton while Joe shares 14-year-old Harry with his ex, Emma Sophocleous.

