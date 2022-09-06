The £19.99 Amazon device to help you cut energy bills fast How to reduce your usage

The new Prime Minister Liz Truss is tipped to outline a plan to curb the soaring energy prices, but bills have already risen to a massive high. Discover how you can cut your energy usage and save money with one handy device…

If you want to keep tabs on how much electricity each item in your home is using, then you need an energy monitor. You simply plug your appliance into it, and then plug it into the wall and it will accurately record how much energy the device is guzzling up.

Reduce your energy usage to save money

Once you've got an idea on which of your items are pricey to run, you'll be able to create a strategy to turn them off at certain times or reduce their usage, meaning you'll save on your overall electricity bill.

The best news is, you can pick one up for under £20, and the potential savings could be huge. Here's one from Amazon for just £19.99:

Power Meter Energy Monitor, £19.99, Amazon

Another handy gadget which could help you save money is a smart plug which switches your electricity off for certain appliances.

Amazon's genius smart plug works with Alexa and allows you to control your power supply by voice. It works with any electrical socket that exists in your home already, and it will give you the ability to turn off, on and schedule appliances like your coffee machine or kettle and even things like lamps and phone chargers.

You can be so specific that you can even create a morning routine or a weekly occurrence, getting the plug to turn off and on when you wish. This means that your appliances won't be eating up electricity when they aren't in use anymore. Plus, you can pick one up for just £15.

Smart plug, £15, Amazon

