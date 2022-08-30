Best wireless doorbells for your home - with camera or without

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether you're keeping an eye out for the postman or simply building a reliable alert system for your home, a wireless doorbell can give you that sense of security and peace of mind.

Nowadays, doorbells go above and beyond to keep our homes safe, all the while welcoming guests (and online shopping parcels), with features including extending operating range, LED indicators, and cameras with a full HD 1080p quality video.

From Amazon to Argos, Robert Dyas and more, we've tracked down the best wireless doorbells so you can keep a close watch on your front door, free from worry.

Ring Wireless Video Doorbell

Ring (2nd Gen) Satin nickel Wireless Video Doorbell, £89, B&Q

Rating: 5 stars

B&Q is selling the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) for £89. Creating a perfect alert system for your home, it's equipped with improved motion detection and an added Near Motion Zone.

Compatible with iOS and Android operating systems, it'll capture Full HD 1080p quality video so you can keep a close watch on your home – you can watch from anywhere at any time of the day, thanks to the night vision feature. Plus, the two-way audio lets you talk and listen to people remotely.

Top Review: "Great purchase, clear as a bell video, no more unwanted cold callers."

Byron DBY-22311 150m Portable Doorbell

Byron DBY-22311 150m Portable Doorbell, £10, Argos

Rating: 4.5/5 stars

One of the most affordable models out there, for £10 you can bag the Byron Portable Doorbell. Completely wireless, it'll arrive alongside a portable chime unit, giving you the flexibility to move your door chime throughout your home, garden or garage.

Weatherproof and complete with 16 melodies to choose from, you'll just need to make sure you've got 3 x AA batteries to power it.

Top Review: "I bought this because I keep missing parcels and people at my door when I'm in my garden. Now I take the mobile unit outside with me and I don't miss anyone/anything at the door. Exactly what I needed and at a good affordable price."

TECKNET Wireless Doorbell

TECKNET Wireless Doorbell, £21.99, Amazon

Rating: 4.6/5

Amazon's choice is the TECKNET Wireless Doorbell, which retails at £21.99. Boasting an operating range of over 400m/1300ft in an open area when there are no obstructions, it's also waterproof and equipped with 38 different chimes.

Easy to set up, the push button transmitter uses a CR2032 lithium battery which lasts up to 4.5 years, freeing you from the hassle of regular battery changes. All you'll need to do is plug the receiver into an electrical outlet, fix the doorbell to the doorframe with screws or adhesive tape, choose a chime and you're good to go.

Top Review: "Good product, clear instructions and easy to set up. Would buy again, comes with 3 year warranty also."

NOVETE Wireless Doorbell

NOVETE Wireless Doorbell, £25.99, Amazon

Rating: 4.6/5 stars

This sleek and contemporary doorbell is packaged in durable weatherproof casing, helping it to function in temperatures ranging from -4 °F to 140 °F. A popular choice with Amazon shoppers, it's received over 8,000 glowing five-star ratings and plenty of positive reviews.

An ideal choice for those with a severe hearing impairment, it gives you the choice to mute the doorbell plug if a ringtone is not desired and get notified visually by the LED indicator on the receiver instead.

Top Review: "Now we know when someone is at the front door, looks good, works great, volume is fine, lots of different tones. What's not to like?"

Lloytron MIP3 Melody Portable Door Chime Kit

Lloytron MIP3 Melody Lithium Rechargeable Portable Door Chime Kit, £22.99, Robert Dyas

Available to shop through Robert Dyas, the Lloytron Portable Door Chime Kit has a 200m wireless unobstructed range which can be expanded further by using the MIP Signal Booster accessory.

A rechargeable model, it'll last approximately four months from full charge on typical usage, and features 32 melodies, including Big Ben, Westminster chimes, six tubular bells, five ding dongs, buzzers, festive tunes, sound effects and a stop thief message.

