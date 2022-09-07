Princess Eugenie reveals the colour scheme at Frogmore Cottage – and it's so chic The Queen's granddaughter has recently moved

Princess Eugenie has moved out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home, Frogmore Cottage, but not before giving royal fans a look at the beautiful décor.

The royal has relocated along with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby son, August, and they now reside at Nottingham Cottage. Keep scrolling to discover the stunning colour scheme at the property they have left behind…

The property is officially Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK residence, but since his cousin Eugenie has been living there, royal enthusiasts have been treated to more looks inside the private home than ever before.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie reveals stunning kitchen at royal home

The glimpses have revealed that the royal has chosen a neutral colour palette throughout with natural and bohemian touches, quite similar to the style at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's mansion in the United States in fact.

In June 2021, we were treated to our first-ever look inside the kitchen of Frogmore Cottage via a video Eugenie posted of August playing – and although it was just a sneak peek, the stylish wooden flooring and muted kitchen cupboards revealed a modern yet traditional feel.

The couple have an immaculate living room

Their living room area also has a tonal palette with a white sofa and off-white panelled walls. The couple have added an element of fun with oversized boho cushions, but again, there is no colour in sight.

One of their rooms has been painted beige

When Eugenie posted a collection of images of her husband Jack to celebrate Father's Day, one picture showed him cradling baby August in a small room with beige walls and white doors. This space could easily be a home office for the couple as they continue to work on projects following the pandemic.

Sarah Ferguson's house has brighter interiors

Eugenie's former home of Royal Lodge, which is where her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson still live now, is completely different from her present abode. The sprawling country manor has incredible decadent interiors with lots of clashing prints and bold colours.

We've seen that one room has striking green walls and another is complete with oversized floral rugs and grand features like a large chandelier and floor-to-ceiling windows.

