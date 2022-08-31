Princess Eugenie's dream garden she's relinquished for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The royal used to live at Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have now moved out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home, Frogmore Cottage – check out the dreamy garden they have left behind.

Prince Andrew's daughter Eugenie shared glimpses into the cottage during the time she was staying there, including incredible looks at the never-ending garden.

While the cottage itself has its own humble garden, surrounded by hedges, there royals also would have had access to the wider grounds of Frogmore House, and they are amazing.

Posing with his son August, Jack revealed the idyllic surroundings in all their glory. Fans could see the perfectly manicured grass and an abundance of trees planted behind him.

Eugenie had access to Frogmore House's grounds

In another snap, Jack was captured walking alongside a lake with a beautiful sea of daffodils blooming on the banks. There were also gorgeous blossom trees in the shot, caught on camera in springtime.

The couple's current home Nottingham Cottage is situated in Kensington Palace which is located in central London. While it has a rather modest garden, the couple will be able to stroll around Kensington Gardens which are kept in immaculate condition with plenty of vibrant flowers.

Nott Cott, as it's affectionately known is one of the smaller properties on the Kensington Palace estate, and it has two bedrooms and a small kitchen.

Jack Brooksbank was pictured in their former garden space

Their second property in Portugal will be nothing short of beautiful, situated in the area of Melides. The family will be splitting their time between the UK and Europe thanks to Jack's new role working with property tycoon Mike Meldman.

It is believed that Jack has been brought on board to head up the sales and marketing for a very exclusive development where homes start at a whopping £3.6million.

Hopefully fans will be able to get a look at their sun-soaked residence once they are settled in!