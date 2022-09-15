Stay warm on a budget: These are the best electric heaters for home

Feel that? That’s the weather finally cooling, signaling that it's time to change your wardrobe and bring out all those layers. While you're at it, you may want to start thinking about how you’re going to keep yourself warm inside your home, too.

You may have a gas heater already installed in your space, but we all know how expensive it can be when you crank it up during the chillier days. In that case, it might be better to opt for spot heating and use a space heater instead. Electric heaters are built to improve the climate in any room, and more often than not, all you need is to push a button to feel warm and toasty.

What type of heater is cheapest to run?

If you compare gas and electric heaters, electric heaters trump out their gas counterparts in terms of cost. Of course, it’s still contingent on how you use it and where you’re from. Electric heaters require almost zero maintenance so you don’t have to worry about any additional costs, and they provide quick heating, unlike gas heaters that usually take some time to kick in. Additionally, electric heaters also help conserve energy as they’re designed to work efficiently.

What are the benefits of an electric heater?

One of the most notable advantages of using electric heaters is that there are lower upfront costs. More often than not, they don’t require any complex installation, and as mentioned above, they’re easier to maintain. They’re also highly efficient and easier to control, allowing users to customize their comfort. Plus, they tend to last longer than gas units. An electric heater can run up to 30 years, while gas units have a life span of only 10 to 20 years with regular maintenance.

How long can electric heaters be left on for?

While electric heaters often have state-of-the-art safety features, it’s still important to take precautions. Modern heaters are usually safe to run up to 24 hours a day, as long as you are in the same room. It’s not advisable to leave them unattended, so it’s still better to turn them off you’re leaving the room or house. Otherwise, they become a fire hazard or induce carbon monoxide poisoning.

To help you on your hunt, here are some of the best electric heaters you can buy. Whether you live in an apartment or a large home, you’ll find a heater that can accommodate your space and unique needs.

Best electric heaters for large rooms

Life Smart, Black 6 Element Infrared Heater Steel Cabinet, $119.99, Amazon

Designed to offer zone heating, this heater lets you heat only the rooms you want to, when you want to. It has infrared light wavelengths that target people and objects instead of just heating the air, and it’s capable of maintaining the current humidity in the air to keep it moisturized.

Top review: “Was received very quickly. Handsome looking cabinet. Simple to use. Love the ambient temperature check option. It comes ON when ambient temperature needs it and stops when it has reached the requested temperature (NO +or- 2 degrees to cope with). Placed in a 400 sq ft open room. Warms it within minutes at under zero outdoor. Quiet operation.”

TURBRO, Arcade HR1500 Electric Mica Space Heater, was $99.99 now $84.99, Amazon

This heater is capable of turbo-heating your room and making you comfortable in 30 seconds or less. It provides concentrated heat for a room up to 160 square feet without producing extra noise. You can also adjust the heat production with the power level selector and thermostat, and it will cycle the setting on and off to maintain it for as long as you need.

Top review: “The minute I unboxed it and turned it on I knew it was a superior product. It produces heat in just as quiet a fashion as they oil based convection heater, but it also radiates heat to a person sitting in a cold room to keep them warm - the best of all worlds. And did I mention it is completely quiet? It is.”

EdenPURE, CopperSMART 1000 Infrared Portable Heater, was $499 now $447, Amazon

Reliable, efficient, durable, and most importantly, safe, this portable zone heater delivers even heat in a way that won’t alter the oxygen levels in the room. You can easily play around with the 24 heat settings with the accompanying remote control, and the built-in wheels let you move it from room to room.

Top review: “These quartz heaters are safe, very effective and draw a fraction of electricity than even small store-bought models. They heat a larger area than claimed. Very impressed and completely satisfied. I have three.”

Best electric garage heaters

Dr. Infrared DR-975 7500-Watt 240-Volt Hardwired Shop Garage Electric Heater, $245.43, Home Depot

Specifically built for garages, factories, stores, warehouses, and other public establishments, this 7500-watt heater can be the primary heat source for large spaces. It can be mounted to the wall or ceiling and uses spiral steel metal sheath electric heating elements to deliver uniform heat.

Top review: “This is a very nice heater with great features! Powerful heat, especially for a large garage! I love the remote control, also. Now I enjoy going in my garage while it is freezing outdoors!”

Heat Storm, HS-1500-PHX-WIFI Infrared Heater, was $129.99 now $119.11, Amazon

With WiFi capability, you can control the settings of this heater using just your smartphone. It packs 1500 watts of power, warms up quickly, and is incredibly energy efficient thanks to its patented HMS dual-wall technology.

Top review: “I bought this heater to keep my garage warm enough during Ohio winters. It did a great job since buying. I keep my 2.5 car garage around 50 degrees in the winter. This little heater did the job well and didn’t run up my electric bill. I also would turn it up to 60 to hit golf balls. I could hit in shorts and a tshirt thanks to this heater.”

Best electric heaters for the house

Vornado AVH10 Vortex Heater, $99.99, Amazon

Engineered to accommodate small to medium-sized rooms, this top-rated heater employs the power of vortex air circulation to distribute warmth evenly, efficiently, and safely without using intense heat. Its auto climate control senses how much heat and circulation the room needs and makes adjustments accordingly. It also offers two quiet heat settings: low (750W) and high (1500W), as well as a fan-only option.

Top review: “The heater does a spectacular job of keeping the room warm without having to switch to the higher fan speed except for the coldest nights. I like it so much I got a second one to use in my basement. I have a computer desk and an old sofa down there, and I usually run the heater in the space between them. There's maybe about 100 square feet of space that I occupy down there, and in the winter this heater does a great job of keeping that area of the basement comfortably warm.”

De'Longhi, Mica Thermic Panel Heater, $99.95, Amazon

If you don’t have that much space at home, this heater is compact enough to be situated or mounted in any wall or corner. It packs 1500 watts of power for spot heating, with an adjustable thermostat and heat settings to customize your comfort. It provides a bevy of safety features as well, including thermal cutoff, tip over switch, and anti-freeze settings.

Top review: “This truly is a new kind of heater in how it pours out consistent warmth, and gives an overall even feeling of heat better than any heater I've used (and I've used a lot over the years). I think what I like most is that it doesn't dry the air as much or ever make things stiflingly hot, like can happen with forced air space heaters.”

Best electric tankless water heaters

EcoSmart, ECO 18 Tankless Electric Water Heater, was $499 now $425, Amazon

Great for small homes and apartments, it delivers endless on-demand water and heats water as it passes through instead of storing it. It can provide between 1.8 and 4.3 gallons per minute and only consumes the energy necessary for each use to help you save.

What the fans say: “Compact, hot water on demand continuously, does not disappoint. Efficient and shuts down when you turn the hot water faucet off. Saves money”

Rheem, 7.03 GPM Tankless Electric Water Heater, $619, Home Depot

Equipped with self-modulating technology, this tankless electric water heater adjusts energy based on your unique needs. It delivers endless hot water supply and consistent temperature, and its compact design makes it perfect for installation under cabinets and sinks.

Top review: “18kw I live in Orlando Fl - two bath house family of 5. Kids 12-6-1 we can all take a bath and or shower in the evening without having to wait for the water heater to hear back up. My 12 year old likes to take hr long showers - I just go turn the temp down and or turn off the water if she won't get out. It's become a game of sort East install-I did it myself including new wire to sub panel. Saves space and works! Get one you won't regret it.”

