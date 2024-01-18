7 expert-approved electric blankets that will keep you toasty and warm all winter

When I started research for this round up of the best electric blankets of 2024, the first thing that struck me is how popular electric blankets are with the HELLO! Online team - it seems everyone either owns one, has gifted one or has one on their wish list!

It's no wonder - when the temperatures really drop (and each winter seems more frosty than the last these days), layers of blankets don't exactly do the trick.

And it appears we're not alone - Tesco made headlines when it slashed the price of a popular electric blanket, with chilly shoppers rushing to buy it; as I'm writing this, there isn't a single electric blanket to be found on the site.

"I absolutely love my electric blanket and it’s a must-have product with energy bills being so expensive," says HELLO! Homes Editor Rachel Avery. "I pop it on when I’m getting into my PJs so it’s nice and toasty when I climb in. Another top tip is to buy a single size if your partner (like mine) gets too hot at night.

"You haven't felt joy quite like getting into bed on a cold night with a toasty electric blanket dialled up," concurs HELLO! Director of Lifestyle & Commerce Leanne Bayley. "It's like getting a lovely big hug in the comfort of your own bed. This is peak cosy living and I'm all for that."

Modern electric blankets are machine washable and fire-safe, with automatic switch off and remote controls to give you a selection of heat levels - they're a plug-and-go instant source of heat.

"We can't ignore the fact that it's another thing to use your electricity on but they're pretty cost-efficient these days, and it often means you can turn your heating down (or off!) earlier," explains shopping expert Leanne.

"Also, if you have an electric blanket for your mattress, you can set it to a timer and have full control over when to warm up your bed. They've also modernised these days and you can get electric blankets that will heat only one side of the mattress - perfect if you're in a couple and one partner prefers to be cold.”

What are the benefits of an electric blanket?

An electric blanket - you can choose between an underblanket, which fastens directly to your mattress with straps, or a heated throw, to be used similarly to a traditional blanket - provides more heat and warmth than the standard blanket. Basically a major cosiness upgrade!

Not only do electric blankets keep you extra warm, but they have also can help to relieve pain, help you sleep and boost your mood. They are super simple to use and can be money- and energy-savers if you turn down the heat in your home, electric blankets can cost as little as 1p per hour.

There are a whole host of electric blankets available to shop online now, so knowing what brands are the best to whittle down your selection can be difficult. Among our recommendations you'll find popular brands like Silentnight and Dreamland, plus more top-rated heated throws and underblankets from retailers like Dunelm.

How I chose the best electric blankets

When putting together this edit of the best heated blankets, I took into consideration:

Personal experience: While we haven’t been able to personally test all of the electric blankets on this list, I’ve included the best that have been bought - and loved - by HELLO! Editors.

Brand: I’ve included the most popular and reputable brands and retailers to ensure that both the product and customer experience will not disappoint.

Verified reviews and ratings: In the case that we haven’t been able to try out the blanket ourselves, I’ve scoured hundreds of reviews from verified shoppers, and have not included any electric blankets that do not have consistent positive ratings.

Shop the best electric blankets 2024

1/ 7 Silentnight Comfort Control Double Electric Blanket Double Electric Blanket We say "This electric blanket has been a lifesaver this winter. I've had this for the past couple of years, and wish I invested in one of these sooner. It's very soft, and adds extra comfort to my mattress. I can change the settings, depending how warm I want the bed. My tip? Set an alarm to switch on your electric blanket half an hour before bed. It's a game changer. Honestly, it's so satisfying when you get into the warmth when it's cold outside." - Sharnaz Shahid, HELLO! Deputy Online Editor The details Type: Electric Underblanket

Electric Underblanket Size: 135 x 120 (Double). Also available in Single, King, Super King

135 x 120 (Double). Also available in Single, King, Super King Heat control: 3 heat settings

3 heat settings Material: 100% polyester fleece, polyester fill

100% polyester fleece, polyester fill Care: Machine washable, 40ºC £30 at Amazon 2/ 7 Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw Fleece Electric Throw Blanket We say "If you're looking to gift someone the gift of heat, a luxury throw blanket is the perfect pressie and they're great for elderly relatives who hate the cold. The Dreamland Luxury Heated Throw would be my top pick and it can be transported around the house, so it's ideal for when you're watching the soaps at night but equally as wonderful when you go to bed. It's also easy to use and can look chic draped over a sofa, too." - Leanne Bayley, HELLO! Online Director of Lifestyle & Commerce The details Type: Throw blanket

Throw blanket Size: L120 x W160 cm

L120 x W160 cm Heat control: 6 temperature settings, auto shut off timer of 1, 3 or 9 hours

6 temperature settings, auto shut off timer of 1, 3 or 9 hours Material: Polyester

Polyester Care: Machine washable and tumble dryer safe This low consumption throw - Dreamland’s heating products start from just 1p to run - features 5 minute fast heat up, and detachable Intelliheat control for precise temperature setting.

£49.99 at John Lewis 3/ 7 M&S Snuggle Heavyweight Heated Fleece Electric Hooded Blanket Wearable Electric Blanket With Sleeves Editor's note “Yes, wearable electric blankets exist! Marks & Spencer’s top-rated look takes your Oodie next level. While it’s not available in the US, our American readers can shop a similar heated blanket with sleeves on Amazon for $99.” Details Type: Wearable electric blanket

Wearable electric blanket Size: One size fits all. Width: 144.5 cm; Length: 82 cm

One size fits all. Width: 144.5 cm; Length: 82 cm Heat control: 6 heat settings

6 heat settings Colours: Natural; Grey

Natural; Grey Material: Fleece - 100% polyester

Fleece - 100% polyester Care: Machine washable, line dry Marks & Spencer’s wearable heated hooded blanket is made from cosy heavyweight teddy fleece, which features automatic shutoff and a kangaroo pocket, and is designed for ultimate thermal performance on the coldest of days.

£59 at Marks & Spencer SIMILAR, $99 AT AMAZON US 4/ 7 Cosi Home Luxury Heated Throw Reversible Sherpa Electric Blanket Editor's note “If you’re looking for an electric sherpa throw to keep you warm, Cosi is a popular choice with more than 900 sold per month on Amazon. It’s reversible so you can choose which cosy texture you want - perfect if you can’t decide if you’re in a sherpa mood or feeling more fleece.”

The details Type: Throw blanket

Size: 160x130cm

Heat control: 10 adjustable heat settings

Material: Micro fleece & sherpa (polyester)

Care: 100% machine washable Cosi Home’s quick-heating reversible throw blanket features 10 heat settings and a 10-hour timer for day and night use

£38.24 (WAS £79.99) at Amazon $49.99 at Amazon 5/ 7 Silentnight Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket Dual Control Electric Blanket Editor's note “This fitted electric blanket, which is trending on the Marks & Spencer website, is perfect for couples because each side of the bed's temperature can be regulated individually. ‘Saves on arguments,’ was the most relatable comment from verified reviewers!”

The details Type: Electric underblanket

Size: King size 150cm x 160cm, but ranges from Double (137cm x 150cm) to Super King (160cm x 200cm)

Heat control: Dual heat controls; 3 heat settings

Material: Fleece

Care: Machine washable £55 at Marks & Spencer 6/ 7 Dunelm Cosy and Warm Electric Blanket Budget-friendly electric blanket Editor's note "If you’re on a budget, or having to find blankets for multiple beds without spending too much, you’ll want to take a look at this top rated Dunelm electric blanket. Reviewers call it ‘a good value’ and ‘the best purchase I’ve ever made’. ”

The details Type: Electric Underblanket

Size: Single: 65cm x 135cm; Double: 120cm x 135cm; King Size: 142cm x 150cm

Heat control: 3 heat settings

Material: 100% polyester

Care: Machine washable, line dry Created by Dunelm’s in-house brand, this affordable electric blanket comes with the same basics as more expensive underblankets, including a multi-setting remote and elasticated straps to hold it in place on your bed.

£17.60 (WAS £22) at Dunelm 7/ 7 Beurer HD150 XXL Electric Blanket XXL Heated Throw Editor's note “Sometimes only a giant electric blanket will do, and the double-bed sized throw by Beurer is a top pick for shoppers - it has all the convenience of a smaller throw but it’s designed for two. In the US, Amazon carries a similar XXL electric blanket ($42.99) that’s getting top reviews.”

The details Type: Extra-large electric blanket

Size: 200 x 150 cm

Heat control: 6 electronically regulated temperature settings.

Material: Fleece; also available in faux fur



Care: Machine washable up to 30°C Beurer’s XXL electric blanket is made from luxury soft fleece and has special sensor technology to prevent overheating and trigger automatic shutdown if necessary. £64.99 (WAS £89.99) at Amazon