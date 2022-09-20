The late Queen's former homes to reopen to the public – details Her Majesty has been laid to rest

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday 19 September, after her state funeral took place in Westminster Abbey London and then St George's Chapel in Windsor. As the official mourning period has drawn to a close, here is when the monarch's former homes will be reopened to the public…

A day after Her Majesty's funeral, the Royal Collection Trust announced when the monarch's former homes will be inviting guests in again.

The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace will reopen on 22 September, along with the Palace of Holyroodhouse and the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh throwing open their doors the same day.

Buckingham Palace is reopening

Windsor Castle, where the Queen spent much of her time prior to her death, will reopen on 29 September.

However, The State Rooms at Buckingham Palace will not reopen until next year now.

Despite these key royal residences opening again, it's unlikely we will hear or see much of the royal family for the next seven days.

Later this month, Windsor Castle will open its doors

King Charles III pledged that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral. Therefore, royal family members are not expected to carry out official engagements at this time. Also, flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am after the final day of royal mourning as a mark of respect.

Will King Charles III be moving into Buckingham Palace?

King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla will not be moving into Buckingham Palace right away because major renovations are currently taking place, in a project which is lasting several years.

King Charles III lives at Clarence House

The royal couple are reported to remain at their existing London home, Clarence House, which is just a stone's throw away from the British landmark. Charles has been living at the property since 2003 and it once belonged to the Queen Mother.

