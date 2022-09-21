Why Prince Edward and family are set for further heartache this weekend The royals are in mourning

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on 8 September aged 96, and now the National period of mourning has concluded, the royals will be allowed to grieve for the monarch in private. Here's why this weekend, and the following ones will be particularly hard for her youngest son the Earl of Wessex and Forfar and his family.

Prince Edward resides at Bagshot Park along with his wife the Countess of Wessex and Forfar and their two children Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

The royal residence is located just 11 miles away from the Queen's former home at Windsor Castle, and the Countess once revealed that they would regularly visit the monarch on weekends for a spot of tea.

Countess Sophie revealed they used to visit the Queen on weekends for tea

In a past interview with Sky News, the Countess explained: "We're a lot more fortunate because we live so close to the Queen, so when she spends a lot of time at Windsor on the weekends, our children are more fortunate because they can go over and have tea with her on a regular basis."

It's been a particularly hard time for Prince Edward's daughter 18-year-old Lady Louise Windsor, who enrolled in St Andrews University to study English just two days before the longest-reigning British monarch died.

Prince Edward's children Louise and James attended Her Majesty's funeral

It is understood Lady Louise rushed to Balmoral, which is two-hours away from the university, to be with her family. She then joined her mother, Sophie Wessex, to view tributes left for the Queen at Balmoral, and she was also present at the Queen's state funeral, alongside her mother, father and brother.

Lady Louise had an incredibly close relationship with both of her grandparents and marked a poignant moment this summer when she led an emotional procession at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, driving her late grandfather Prince Philip's carriage.

