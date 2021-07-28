Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's jaw-dropping interiors that took over 17,000 hours The Earl and Countess of Wessex live at Bagshot Park

The Queen's son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex have the most incredible royal residence, Bagshot Park – and did you know that one of the rooms took two whole years (that's over 17,000 hours) to decorate?

GALLERY: Prince Edward and Countess Sophie's mansion is 6x bigger than Prince William's

Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught was gifted the house as a wedding present from his mother Queen Victoria, and during a tour of India he felt inspired to update its interiors.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Edward films inside this astonishing room

The Duke decided he would commission Indian-style wooden panels for his Billiards room, and the intricate results are still present in the royal home today.

The book, I Never Knew That About Royal Britain by Christopher Winn explains the painstaking nature of the ambitious project.

SEE: The Queen's home that she has never lived in revealed

MORE: Most expensive royal renovations revealed: Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and more

Sophie Wessex uses the room for her virtual appearances

It reads: "The room, which includes some beautiful carvings, was constructed in India and then Installed at Bagshot over two years by two Indian craftsmen who slept in a tent in the grounds.

While originally a games room, it appears the Earl and Countess of Wessex now use this as a reception room and even as a temporary office during the pandemic.

We love the intricate carvings

When Sophie virtually spoke with the Women's Network Forum she did so from this impossibly regal room, revealing more of it than ever before.

We were totally blown away by the grandeur of it, with its carved wooden walls and enormous double doors with brass handles. The space also has two glass side tables with brass legs. On one table, there is a small pot of cream orchids, a selection of ornaments, a photograph in a silver frame, and a desk lamp with a white shade, while the other appears to have a trinket box.

The family also have a beautiful conservatory at the back of their house

This particular room is very in-keeping with the house's royal history, but the family have made some modern additions, including a spectacular conservatory.

The royal couple allowed press into their home recently, revealing just how stunning it is inside. In one photograph, Prince Edward sat at the table inside their conservatory while his wife Sophie stood and beamed at the camera. This light-drenched addition to their grand home offers up incredible views of their beautiful lawns.