King Charles III to pick this VERY poignant date for his coronation?

King Charles III made the decision to leave London 24 hours after the state funeral for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The new monarch has headed to Scotland with his wife, the Queen Consort, to escape the spotlight and privately grieve for his ‘beloved mama’.

King Charles looks completely heartbroken as royal family sing God Save the King

Thoughts amongst the public are now turning to the King’s coronation and when it will take place.

Perhaps surprisingly, it will be some time until the big day. Charles' mother Elizabeth II took the throne in February 1952 but her coronation was in June 1953, over a year later, so we could expect the same for our new King.

While it might be some time away, tradition dictates that a proclamation will be made to confirm the date, sooner rather than later.

And it could be that the King chooses an especially poignant day for his own ceremony.

Charles could opt for 2 June – which would also mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

Britain has not celebrated a coronation for 69 years. When King George VI passed away on 6 February, 1952, his daughter’s coronation at Westminster Abbey was not held for another 17 months, on 2 June, 1953.

The ceremony will be held at the Abbey – as it has for the past 1,000 years. Every sovereign since William the Conqueror in 1066 has had their coronation at the historic venue.

During the ceremony, Charles will take the coronation oath where he will be anointed with oils and be given the orb and sceptre.

He will then receive St Edward's Crown, which was made in 1661 and once belonged to Edward the Confessor. It is remarkably heavy, made of solid gold, and currently resides in the Crown Jewels collection at the Tower of London. The Archbishop of Canterbury will be given the honour of placing the crown on the King's head.