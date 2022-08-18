Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex brace for major change at family home It's all change for the royals

The Queen's son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex are preparing for a big upheaval at their family home in Windsor.

Bagshot Park will not be the same come September, as their daughter Lady Louise Windsor is set to enrol in St Andrew's University in Scotland.

The 18-year-old royal was among those thousands of students who found out their grades on 18 August, and after receiving her results, the palace confirmed her place at the university.

In a statement released on Thursday, a spokesperson announced: "Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English."

Edward and Sophie are also parents to 14-year-old James, Viscount Severn, and in an interview the mum-of-two revealed that her children are "very likely to have to work for a living" rather than rely on being in the royal family.

This will be a big shake up at the family home where Edward and Sophie have live since they got married in 1999.

The family are very settled on the estate and oot appears they have no plans to leave, as they have extended their lease from The Crown Estate for another 150 years.

The Grade II-listed building is set within 51 acres of land and is rumoured to have a whopping 120 rooms after it was demolished and rebuilt in 1879, so it is little surprise that it is estimated to be worth £30million if it got listed on the open market.

The couple like it largely for its close proximity to the Queen, who resides at Windsor Castle for most of the year.

In a past interview with Sky News, the Countess explained: "We're a lot more fortunate because we live so close to the Queen, so when she spends a lot of time at Windsor on the weekends, our children are more fortunate because they can go over and have tea with her on a regular basis."

