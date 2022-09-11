Why the Queen's funeral venue is so special to the late monarch The Queen passed away on Thursday

It has been announced that the Queen's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey - a very special venue for the late monarch and her family.

The service, taking place on Monday 19th September, played host to many of the Queen's happiest of personal moments and as well as those of public duty. It will be 260 years since a monarch's funeral has been held at the Abbey, the last being King George II.

One of the biggest moments held at the Abbey for Her Majesty was her wedding to Prince Philip.

In 1947, 2000 guests gathered inside the central London church whilst millions of adoring royal fans listened to a 21-year-old Princess Elizabeth exchange vows with her husband on the radio, an occasion which was seen as a mood-booster in post-war Britain.

Westminster Abbey was very special to the Queen

And it wasn't just Her Royal Highness who wed at Westminster, as the Queen watched her daughter, Princess Anne, marry Captain Mark Phillips in the church in 1973, and her second son, the Duke of York, wed Sarah Ferguson in 1986.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate also said 'I do' within the walls of Westminster Abbey in 2011.

Westminster Abbey was the place in which, at aged 25, Elizabeth was crowned Queen. An estimated 27 million people in Britain watched the ceremony on TV after the Queen agreed it could be televised.

Prince William and Princess Kate married at Westminster Abbey

During the service, the Queen took the oath and was anointed, with the St Edward’s Crown placed on her head.

The Queen's chosen funeral venue was also that of her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother's, and of her former daughter-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, both of whose funerals were also held in Westminster Abbey.

It is also the final resting place of 17 monarchs, including Charles II and Elizabeth I.

Many times, the Queen went to the Abbey with her family to attend thanksgivings or commemorative events such as a service to mark the 60th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme in 2016.

