Kelly Ripa wows in sporty bikini in romantic beach photo with husband Mark The Live host enjoyed a summer vacation with her beau

Kelly Ripa has her workout routine perfectly finessed, and it shows. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host has a seriously enviable set of abs, proven by her latest bikini-clad snap shared from her idyllic vacation.

The 51-year-old star took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos from her latest holiday, posing up a storm alongside her husband Mark Consuelos against a tropical oceanside backdrop. Donning a sporty black bikini, the TV star looked incredible as she showed off her toned physique.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa's mind-blowing workout routine is pretty intense

Kelly's athletic prowess comes with immense dedication, fuelled by her love for health and fitness.

Speaking to Women's Health, Kelly's personal trainer Anna Kaiser shared that Kelly trains four to five days a week with 60 to 90-minute sessions, "generally in the afternoon to work with her Live! filming schedule." Impressive!

Kelly showed off her phenomenal physique in a sporty bikini

The gym-honed star, who shares three children with her husband Mark, has previously shared her love for a hybrid style of workout known as AKT, which fuses dance with HIIT.

"I love the dance class," explained Kelly. "Because I think I’ve aged out of going clubbing, really, that’s my nightclub. Everybody there is my age, so it’s like a bunch of us old ladies working out."

The fitness fan has enjoyed several breaks away with her husband this year, who are seemingly enjoying their time together as it's a year since their youngest son Joaquin flew the nest to attend college in Michigan.

While the change was difficult for the pair, who are incredibly close to their children, they are very proud of Joaquin and have gone to visit him in his new home on several occasions during the last year.

Kelly and husband Mark have been married since 1999

Kelly and Mark met while working on the show All My Children and eloped to Las Vegas in 1999, just one year after they met.

They went on to have three children together, Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquín, 19.

