Kelly Ripa reveals unbelievable never-before-seen room inside $27million townhouse

Kelly Ripa has often given glimpses of her palatial NY home on social media, but she's never taken her fans into her library before!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host just revealed the breathtaking room in her $27million townhouse while having an emotional moment with the editor of her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.

In a video posted on Instagram, Kelly was standing barefoot in the middle of the room which was decked out with wood paneling and an array of books.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shares a look inside her stunning library at her home

As Kelly chatted to the camera, her enormous winding staircase could be seen in the background and her home looked simply incredible.

Fans adored the sneak peek at her plush pad, but also commented on what she was wearing.

Kelly sported a pair of oversized, white jeans and a t-shirt, which sent her fans into overdrive.

Kelly and Mark's townhouse is stunning

The green top was emblazoned with the logo for the now-closed amusement park, Action Park, in New Jersey.

Fans commented: "That Action Park tee is official," and, "OMG, that top is amazing".

Kelly - who has three children with her husband, Mark Consuelos - recently gave insight into an incident which happened at their home during lockdown.

Kelly shares her home with husband Mark and their three children have moved out

While promoting her debut book, she revealed she had a pregnancy scare during the pandemic.

"I will definitely include that time during the pandemic that I thought my husband got me pregnant," she told Haute Living.

After daily pregnancy tests, it became clear that Kelly wasn't expecting, with her husband suggesting she could be going through the menopause instead.

"I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then Mark sort of gingerly said, 'Could there be another reason why you're not getting your period?'" she said.

"'What other reason could there possibly be?'" she asked him, before revealing that Mark "really had to walk on eggshells" as he explained that she could be going through menopause.

Kelly confessed that she was "really grateful" she didn't have to "explain to my kids that they were about to meet their new sibling".

