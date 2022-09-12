Kelly Ripa shares rare glimpse from her rooftop – you have to see the views! The talk show host has impressive views from her apartment

Live! with Kelly and Ryan talk show host Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to mark 9/11 on Sunday, sharing an emotional photo from her home.

Kelly posted a photo taken from her rooftop, which not only showcased her spectacular view of the city skyline, it also showed a bright beam of light soaring into the sky from the World Trade Centre memorial in NYC. She simply wrote: "#september11" over the image.

The photo was likely shared from Kelly's New York townhouse, which is the main residence for the star and her husband, Mark Consuelos, who share three children, Joaquin, Lola, and Michael. They have all left home now, leaving their parents as empty nesters in the fabulous abode.

The property is situated on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and is in close proximity to the studios where Kelly films her show.

The home boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms and certainly looks like luxury living.

Kelly Ripa's New York home has incredible views

That's not to say they don't have other homes in their property portfolio though.

The family spent most of the Covid lockdown at their Hamptons mansion and were able to visit their holiday home in the Caribbean as well.

Kelly Ripa often shares photos from inside her home

The couple also owns a house in Colorado, which we bet has equally impressive views.

