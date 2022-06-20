Jasmine Harman's ethereal bridal dress leaves husband in tears in unearthed wedding photo The A Place in the Sun star met her husband on the show

A Place in the Sun presenter Jasmine Harman had a very special weekend with her husband Jon Boast after they marked 13 years of marriage on Father's Day.

In honour of their anniversary, Jasmine shared a previously unseen photo from their nuptials, which showed the moment Jon was overcome by emotion as he caught sight of his bride walking down the aisle, arm in arm with her father. The cameraman could be seen wiping tears away from his eye as Jasmine grinned with happiness in the black and white snap. The beautiful bride wore an ivory wedding dress with a square neckline and embellished straps.

Her hair was fastened into an intricate updo which was covered by a short veil studded with crystals, and she finished off her bridal look with sparkly drop earrings and a simple bouquet of flowers.

Poking fun at her husband's happy tears, Jasmine wrote: "Happy anniversary to the one with something in his eye, maybe he knew what was coming… and Happy Father’s Day to both of these two wonderful, kind and loving men in my life. I am so lucky and so grateful to have them both."

Jasmine shared a sweet snap of her husband Jon crying as he she walked towards the altar

She added a heartfelt message to her fans: "I know Father’s Day might be a bittersweet day for many, so to all the dads without their children, the children without their dads, the mums who are raising their kids alone and being mother and father, the dads who are doing it solo too, the want-to-be fathers and to all the dads doing their best, sending lots of love to all!"

The latter part clearly resonated with her followers, who took to the comments section to write: "You are always thinking of everyone, you are an angel," and: "Beautiful. Simply beautiful. Both your picture and your words. Lots of love xx."

The couple got married in 2009

Another wrote: "How lovely and lucky you are to still have your dad in your life x," and a fourth remarked: "Stunning pic and words."

Jasmine and Jon – who now share children Albion and Joy – tied the knot on 19 June 2009 after dating for five years. They met while working on A Place in the Sun, but TV star Jasmine previously admitted that their relationship was a "slow burner."

"It wasn't love at first sight, but a slow burner," she told the Express online. "We definitely weren't each other's types. We basically got thrown together in this amazing experience."

